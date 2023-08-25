Africa

POLITICAL POLLS

Sense of déjà vu overwhelming during Zimbabwe’s 2023 general election

Sense of déjà vu overwhelming during Zimbabwe’s 2023 general election
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials and polling agents carry ballot boxes of presidential, parliamentary and councillor elections from a polling station to a command centre in Harare, Zimbabwe, 24 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Aaron Ufumeli)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
25 Aug 2023
0

In what has become a familiar pattern, there were arrests and allegations of violence, intimidation and voting irregularities after Zimbabweans went to the polls on Wednesday. Daily Maverick has compiled a timeline of how the 2023 election fits into the story of the country’s recent polls.

On 23 August, more than 6 million registered voters were expected to cast their ballots to elect Zimbabwe’s president, council representatives and members of Parliament. 

The contentious election was held against the backdrop of the major issues plaguing the country: citizens enmeshed in never-ending poverty; a failing education system; a fragile healthcare system; and a declining economy. 

It was the second general election since a 2017 coup deposed Robert Mugabe, who led the southern African country for 37 years. He was replaced by the current leader of Zanu-PF and incumbent president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second term.  

Mnangagwa is up against Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the official opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who hopes to break the governing party’s 43-year rule. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zimbabwe Elections 2023

In many ways, this election resembled the previous four elections (2002-2018), which were marred by violence, intimidation and arrests, coupled with many other electoral malpractices that dented the credibility of the country’s claim to be hosting free and fair elections.   

Soon before this year’s election, a CCC member and activist, Tinashe Chitsunge, was killed in Harare’s populous Glen Norah suburb by suspected ruling-party functionaries. 

On Wednesday, about 40 civil rights activists were arrested, in addition to about 40 CCC members who had been arrested shortly before the election.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Outpost of tyranny’ – dozens of activists arrested in raid on Zim election watchdog amid chaotic poll

The arrests and violence occurred despite the major political parties contesting the elections signing a peace pact on 4 August and calling for non-violence and peace before, during and after the election.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zanu-PF signs peace pact, despite accusations of involvement in stoning opposition activist to death

On the day of the election, opposition parties said they had been made aware of a number of irregularities, including fake posters instructing people not to vote displayed at several polling stations and unofficial exit polls being conducted outside voting stations. 

Despite vote counting being under way and results expected to be declared within five days, opposition parties have already accused the Zanu-PF government of plunging the country into a crisis by rigging the election.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa vows ‘the devil will not prevail’ after voters struggle to cast ballots

These incidents follow a familiar pattern in Zimbabwe. Here’s a timeline of the past four elections:

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
Maverick News

Watch — EFF, ANC fracas brings COCT council meeting to standstill over JP Smith handling of taxi crisis
‘Outpost of tyranny’ – dozens of activists arrested in raid on Zim election watchdog amid chaotic poll
Maverick News

‘Outpost of tyranny’ – dozens of activists arrested in raid on Zim election watchdog amid chaotic poll
Cape Town honours citizens who have made the city and the world a better place
Maverick News

Cape Town honours citizens who have made the city and the world a better place
South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Africa

South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut
Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
Maverick News

Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Maverick News

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
Maverick News

Prigozhin meets his maker: Payback time as Wagner Group’s leadership decapitated
India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Maverick News

India hits Daily Maverick with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi’s ‘tantrum’
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

In need of some good news? Maverick Citizen has got you covered.

South African citizens throughout the country are standing up for human rights.Stay informed, connected and inspired by our weekly FREE Maverick Citizen newsletter.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options