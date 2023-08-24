Zimbabwean citizens wait in a queue at a polling station before voting commences in Mabvuku suburb on August 23, 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

Voting continued into day two on Thursday in some wards due to late distribution of ballot papers and other delays, which delayed polling on Wednesday. This is according to a presidential decree issued late on Wednesday, which lists 40 wards that would have extended voting.

Announcing the extra day of voting, president Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a notice that the affected wards fall within three of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, namely: the opposition stronghold of Harare, Mashonaland Central – where ruling party Zanu-PF is typically dominant, and the key battleground of Manicaland.

According to Zimbabwean law, voting is supposed to take place within one day.

Additional reporting by Reuters.