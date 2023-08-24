Defend Truth

The long wait – Voting in Zimbabwe extended into day two after bungling in some wards

Zimbabwean citizens wait in a queue at a polling station before voting commences in Mabvuku suburb on August 23, 2023 in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Photo: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)
By Daily Maverick
24 Aug 2023
President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF faces 10 other candidates in the national elections, including his main challenger Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens Coalition for Change. As voting continued in some wards into day two, results from other polling stations were being counted on Thursday.

Voting continued into day two on Thursday in some wards due to late distribution of ballot papers and other delays, which delayed polling on Wednesday. This is according to a presidential decree issued late on Wednesday, which lists 40 wards that would have extended voting.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Zimbabwe Elections 2023

Zimbabwe voters queuing

Voters wait in line to vote outside polling stations during the presidential and legislative elections in Mbare, Harare, on 23 August, 2023. Zimbabweans began voting in closely-watched presidential and legislative elections. (Photo by John Wessels / AFP)

election poster for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe

An election poster for Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s president, in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe, on 23 August, 2023. Zimbabweans began voting amid high inflation and rampant poverty in an election that human rights groups say has been tainted from the get-go. (Photo: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg)

Zimbabwe voters

Voters wait in a queue to cast their ballots in the 2023 Zimbabwean general election, in Mabvuku, Harare, Zimbabwe on 23 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Aaron Ufumeli)

Announcing the extra day of voting, president Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a notice that the affected wards fall within three of Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces, namely: the opposition stronghold of Harare, Mashonaland Central – where ruling party Zanu-PF is typically dominant, and the key battleground of Manicaland. 

According to Zimbabwean law, voting is supposed to take place within one day.

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa casts his vote for the 2023 Zimbabwean general election at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, 23 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Stringer)

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa

Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa casts his vote for the 2023 Zimbabwean general election at Kuwadzana Primary School in Harare, Zimbabwe on 23 August 2023. (EPA-EFE/Aaron Ufumeli)

People waiting to vote

People wait to vote at a polling station during Zimbabwe’s presidential and legislative elections in Bulawayo, on August 23, 2023. (Photo: Zinyange Auntony / AFP)

Polling station vote

A voter casts a ballot at a polling station in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe, on 23 August 2023. (Photo: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg)

Voter's finger mark

A polling agent marks a voter’s finger at a polling station in the Mbare suburb of Harare, Zimbabwe, on 23 August, 2023. (Photo: Cynthia R Matonhodze/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Zimbabwe elections

Zimbabweans at the bus terminal in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023, made the costly journey home in time to vote in the national elections.  (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

DM

Additional reporting by Reuters.

