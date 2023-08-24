Maverick Citizen

One man’s trash is another woman’s art

Tamzyn Botha. (Photo: Thom Pierce_The Actionists
By Thom Pierce and Tamzyn Botha
24 Aug 2023
Actionism isn’t always about giant projects or making a big noise. Sometimes, simply the way you position yourself in the world qualifies as a profound form of Actionism, leading by example and creating work practices that encourage positive change within the community around you.

Tamzyn Botha runs Shade, an art studio in the suburb of Brixton in Johannesburg. It is a space for teaching, artist residencies and for her to create commissioned work. Through this space, she also runs a materials library where artists can buy found objects to use in their work.  

“There is an abundance of materials. In my work, I use found objects and trash. Some of it is from stuff that I have been collecting from dumps for a couple of years.”

The objects for the materials library are sourced in collaboration with local reclaimers, or waste pickers, who sort through trash and recycling on the streets around Brixton. Tamzyn gives them an idea of the kind of items that would be useful to her and then buys what she needs directly from the reclaimers. She then archives and indexes them for the library.  

“I see myself as a facilitator, connecting the dots between people and opportunities.”

Although Tamzyn describes herself as a “glorified hoarder” rather than an activist, her work is grounded in community upliftment, sustainable living and environmental responsibility.

Through her various projects, the messages of waste and abundance come through loud and clear. And it’s through her actions that we get a glimpse into how we could all live and work with a little more consideration for the community around us. 

Tamzyn is excited to be passing on these values to a new generation through an art programme she runs for local kids in the area. 

Through Shade, Tamzyn also curates the Brixton Light Festival, a community parade that celebrates the diversity of the small suburb. The initiative began with a series of events that used community engagement methods as building blocks to curate a festival underpinned by inclusivity and that is representative of the community. 

With over 150 volunteers and 250 artists and performers at the festival, the event has mushroomed in size and significance. This year’s theme is, “The Watershed – where the waters meet the light”, celebrating and raising awareness of the water system that runs through Africa and through Brixton itself. 

The festival will include events and initiatives like a mapping project of the history and geology of Brixton, and a guerrilla blue plaque project celebrating the unsung heroes of the suburb.  

The festival starts with a parade from the Brixton market at 4pm on 2 September. DM

It’s Women’s Month in South Africa and so, throughout August, The Actionists will exclusively be featuring stories of inspiring women who are working to make a positive change in the world around them.

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

