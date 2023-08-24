Newsdeck

ELECTION INTERFERENCE

Giuliani surrenders in Trump election subversion case, bond set at $150,000

Former New York mayor and Donald Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani (C), speaks to reporters outside the Fulton County Jail following his surrender and release on a $150,000 bond in Atlanta, Georgia, US, 23 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ERIK S. LESSER)
By Reuters
24 Aug 2023
0

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, surrendered on Wednesday at an Atlanta jail to face state charges arising from actions he was accused of taking to overturn the former US president's 2020 election loss.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a $150,000 bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.

“This indictment is a travesty,” Giuliani told reporters after his jail appearance. “This is an assault on the Constitution.”

Eight other of Trump’s co-defendants in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accusing him and his associates of trying to reverse his 2020 election loss in Georgia also have surrendered, according to county records.

Trump was set to turn himself in on Thursday to face his fourth criminal indictment this year. The remaining 10 co-defendants named in the Georgia indictment have until Friday to surrender. Trump has called his four indictments politically motivated.

The front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, Trump continues to make false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud. Giuliani played a prominent public role in the Trump campaign’s efforts to push these false claims.

In the Georgia case, Giuliani was accused of making numerous false statements about election fraud, including to officials in other states such as Arizona and Pennsylvania, in a failed bid to convince them to approve an alternative slate of electors in the formal congressional certification of the election results to keep Trump in power.

Giuliani and other Trump allies were also accused of making false statements to Georgia legislators about the election.

Four co-defendants also surrendered at the jail on Wednesday, according to records posted on the Fulton County sheriff’s office website. They were attorneys Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro and Ray Smith, all of whom were charged with playing a role in the attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat.

On Tuesday, Trump’s former lawyer John Eastman and Republican poll watcher Scott Hall surrendered while former Georgia Republican Party leaders Cathy Latham and David Shafer were booked overnight, according to the jail.

Shafer, Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark have filed petitions to have their cases moved to federal court.

A federal judge in Atlanta on Wednesday rejected separate bids by Clark and Meadows to avoid a Friday noon deadline to surrender to authorities in Fulton County.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to two sets of federal criminal charges brought by Jack Smith, a special counsel named by Biden-appointed US Attorney General Merrick Garland, concerning the efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss and his possession of classified documents after leaving office. Trump also pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan case involving hush money paid before the 2016 election to a porn star.

(Reporting by Jack Queen in Atlanta; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Jacqueline Thomsen in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone, Will Dunham and Matthew Lewis.)
Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Maverick News

Putin fails to win support for his Ukraine war narrative from fellow bloc leaders
Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Zimbabwe elections off to rocky start as opposition CCC accuse Zanu-PF of sowing ‘chaos’ and ‘sabotage’
Maverick News

Zimbabwe elections off to rocky start as opposition CCC accuse Zanu-PF of sowing ‘chaos’ and ‘sabotage’
When smallanyanas keep coming — Mashatile’s star is suddenly not shining so brightly
Maverick News

When smallanyanas keep coming — Mashatile’s star is suddenly not shining so brightly
Ramokgopa inks deal with Chinese firms to fix energy crisis – and urges them to ‘work with speed’
Maverick News

Ramokgopa inks deal with Chinese firms to fix energy crisis – and urges them to ‘work with speed’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
Newsdeck

Russia says it destroyed U.S.-made military vessel carrying Ukrainians near Snake Island
First of Trump's allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
Newsdeck

First of Trump's allies in Georgia election subversion case surrender
BRICS Latest: Bloc Agrees Rules Clearing Path for More Members
Newsdeck

BRICS Latest: Bloc Agrees Rules Clearing Path for More Members
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
Newsdeck

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in 'victory cry' of new India
I have a picture for you! 6 - 12 August 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 6 – 12 August 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options