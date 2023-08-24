Cape Town honours citizens who have made the city and the world a better place

From left: Founder of Gift of the Givers Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. (Photo: Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais) | The late Queen of Pop Brenda Fassie. (Photo: Gallo Images) | Lawyer, activist and former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs. (Photo: Kris Connor / Getty Images) | Former South African soccer star, team captain and current national women’s team coach Desiree Ellis. (Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images)

Speaking at the Civic Centre on Thursday, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announced the names of exceptional Capetonians who would be honoured for their contribution to society.

“It was a great joy to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of many men, women and organisations who have improved Cape Town and the world,” he said.

Hill-Lewis said the city’s history was marked by the contributions of some remarkable people. Some dedicated their lives to selfless service to others. Others were talented artists, sports stars and musicians who touched the hearts of millions.

Some on the list had “bravely fought the injustice of apartheid or the tyranny of fascism and spent a lifetime defending freedom and democracy”, said the mayor.

A formal ceremony will be held in Cape Town to honour these people and organisations for their contributions.

It has been 12 years since the Civic Honours Award was last presented (in April 2011).

The people who have been selected for inclusion are:

Albie Sachs: Lawyer, activist and former Constitutional Court Justice appointed to the first Constitutional Court by Nelson Mandela, recognised for his enduring impact on justice and human rights.

Athol Fugard: Legendary South African playwright, celebrated for his powerful storytelling that has resonated across the globe.

Basil D’Oliveira: Renowned as one of the greatest South African Test cricketers never to have played for South Africa (he represented England, during apartheid), remembered for his contribution to sporting excellence.

Bennie Rabinowitz: Social justice advocate and philanthropist whose legacy continues to inspire positive change.

Brenda Fassie: Affectionately known as “Ma Brrr”, the queen of African pop will be honoured for her indelible influence on music and culture.

Breyten Breytenbach: Afrikaans poet, painter and former political prisoner, recognised for his artistic and political resilience.

Desiree Ellis: Former South African soccer star, team captain and current national women’s team coach, acknowledged for her leadership on and off the field.

Adolph Gysbert ‘Sailor’ Malan: World War 2 fighter pilot hero and anti-apartheid activist, he led No 74 Squadron RAF during the Battle of Britain, commemorated for his bravery and commitment to justice.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman: Humanitarian and founder of Gift of the Givers, celebrated for his excellent contribution through the Gift of the Givers Foundation to humanitarian aid in South Africa and humanitarian relief missions in various countries.

Jonathan Butler: Acclaimed singer-songwriter, guitarist and global music star, honoured for his contribution to the arts.

Pieter-Dirk Uys: Political satirist, playwright, and HIV/Aids educator, recognised for his impactful storytelling and social advocacy.

Krotoa: A teenage interpreter and peace-broker between the Khoi and the Dutch in the 17th century, remembered for her bridge-building efforts.

Dr Thabo Makgoba: A leading figure in social, education and climate justice, and Archbishop of Cape Town, celebrated for his leadership.

In addition to the Civic Honours recipients, the city will present Mayor’s Medals to those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and sacrifice within their communities. The recipients include:

The Friends of Mostert’s Mill: For their commitment to preserving historical landmarks.

Tracey Chambers and Tracey Gilmore: Founders of The Clothing Bank, acknowledged for their impactful work in empowerment and employment.

Danny Diliberto of Ladles of Love: Recognised for his efforts to alleviate food insecurity.

The late Shaleen Surtie-Richards: Celebrated for her contributions to South African arts and culture.

Langa’s Busy Bees Rugby Club: Honoured for their role in fostering community and sportsmanship.

The late Hank Lith of Claremont Arderne Gardens: Remembered for his contribution to urban green spaces.

Zoë Prinsloo of Save a Fishie: Recognised for her environmental advocacy.

The Volunteer Wildfire Services: Celebrated for their bravery and dedication in safeguarding against wildfires.

Athol Williams: South African poet, social philosopher and public intellectual based at Oxford University, noted for his efforts in combating corruption.

In his closing remarks, and noting the 12 years since the honours were last given out, Hill-Lewis said he understood a lot of work needed to be done before a candidate could be selected.

“Our team took two years to put this together since we had to hold numerous meetings to update me on our progress before we could agree on the names that would be announced.”

The mayor said the city received more than a thousand nominations from the community and it was required to make a very clear choice and a short list before making the final decision and accepting the names presented.

“Therefore, I can see why it took years to give out this prize … the selection procedure is extensive and takes time. But moving forward, the civic award ceremony will occur once every two years.” DM