Dzvinka Kachur shares her story as she revisit the events that scarred her for life. 23 August 2023: (Photo: Hannah Zhukovina)

Thursday, 24 August, marks Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day anniversary, and 18 months since the invasion by Russia that has destroyed the lives and livelihoods of thousands in that country.

On Wednesday, the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation and the Ukrainian Association of South Africa (Uaza) invited religious leaders from various denominations to unite in a prayer for peace for Ukraine and all conflict zones around the world.

Janet Jobson, CEO of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Foundation, lit a candle that was last lit by the late Archbishop.

Referring to the BRICS Summit that is underway in Sandton, Jobson said: “We know all the politicians are meeting in Joburg today and are having big discussions about the state of the world, and it is very easy in those discussions to forget the human beings.

“For us, the sacredness of every human being and the interconnectedness of all people is absolutely fundamental, and we thought one way we can recognise that is to bring together faith leaders and really take a moment to pray for peace and keep the people of Ukraine in our hearts and minds.”

Members of Uaza shared their emotional stories as they revisited events that had scarred them for life.

Natalia Venter vividly remembers having to flee her home after coming under Russian fire. It was in the early months of the war.

“I was in denial, refusing to believe the news on television and on Twitter, until I saw rocket-like explosives landing on my balcony. That is when my sister and I decided to evacuate our home. I remember sleeping on the ground outside with children and animals,” said Venter.

Speaking to Daily Maverick, Uaza events organiser Svetlana Sheremet said there was a community of more than 6,000 Ukrainians living in South Africa, and even though they were far away from home, the “invisible bond” with their country could not be broken.

“Our hearts are aching … every morning we start with phone calls to check on our relatives back home to see if they are okay, and those couple of seconds before they answer the phone, your mind is running away.

“Thursday is Independence Day but we cannot celebrate while our hearts are crying. We pray that this stops as soon as possible. The Russians are looting, raping women, and people are horrified.

“This takes the decision of only one person, the Russian president, to stop the bombing and withdraw his troops,” said Sheremet.

South Africa’s Gift of the Givers has been of great help to the people of Ukraine during these dire times, providing them with food and medication. Sheremet is grateful for the compassion that South Africa has shown Ukraine and says it is “inspiring that South African organisations support Ukraine, even through prayers, because prayers bring miracles”.

According to a statement by Uaza, close to 500 religious buildings, theological institutions and sacred places had been destroyed, vandalised or looted by the Russian army by the beginning of this year. At least 26 religious leaders had been murdered, tortured or imprisoned for their beliefs.

Imam Rashied Omar, Reverend Rodney Whiteman, Bishop Joshua Louw and Rabbi Malcolm Matitiani offered kind words and prayed for peace in Ukraine.

Uaza member Dzvinka Kachur shared a letter written by a 10-year-old boy who had been documenting his experience of the war.

“The letter brings hope,” said Kachur.

The boy, Yehor Kravtsov, wrote:

“I slept well, then I woke up, smiled and read 25 pages. Also my grandfather, anti Gaila, our two dogs and my city died today. I have a wound on my back, the skin is ripped off. My sister’s head is broken, my mum tore her hand muscles and has a hole in the leg. I want to leave so badly.

“When we got out from the basement during the occupation, I was very hungry and I decided to become a chef to feed the whole world. So that all the people would be happy and there would be no war.” DM