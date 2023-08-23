Protesters at the BRICS Summit struggle to keep Ukraine war in the spotlight

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa takes part in a protest during the BRICS Summit at Innisfree Park in Sandton on 23 August 2023. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

More than 500 protesters representing scores of organisations from Africa, Asia and Europe gathered at Innisfree Park in Sandton on Wednesday to voice their concerns about human rights abuses and demand change from the countries participating in the 15th BRICS Summit.

“We just want our voices to be heard. Some of the organisations here can’t protest in their home countries because they could get killed,” said Trevor Ngwane of the United Front, an umbrella body of community and labour groups.

Other organisations at the protest included the Ukrainian Association of South Africa, Abahlali BaseMjondolo and Coastal Fishers Against Total Energies. Some groups were also there to highlight human rights violations taking place in Bangladesh and Kashmir.

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa’s Lesya Karpenko called on BRICS had to denounce Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“They cannot be neutral. We are here to deliver a message to BRICS leaders to stop the war. It is not possible to promote human rights, peace and stability without condemning the war crimes, military aggression and rhetoric threatening nuclear war,” Karpenko said.

Addressing the summit via video link on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin defended his war on Ukraine.

Ngwane criticised the decision to keep the protesters far from the venue.

“Our right to protest has been violated. Instead of protesting where the summit is happening, they have kept us at Innisfree Park – this is a dog park.

“They say they support the right to protest, that we are a democracy, but then they shove protesters away. Some people here might support the idea of BRICS, but they want to highlight issues they are struggling with,” said Ngwane.

“We feel for the mothers and fathers in Ukraine… we feel for the mothers and fathers in Kashmir, with what (Indian prime minister) Narendra Modi is doing to them back home. The summit can’t be seen as an opportunity just to take photos while they are killing people back home,” said Ngwane.

Some of their demands include environmental justice for all, sustainable renewable energy policies and for BRICS to take responsibility for mitigating climate change.

Edwin Nefutswane from the Thembelihle Crisis Committee in Lenasia, Johannesburg, said: “We are still commemorating the fallen miners of Marikana… Today is the 15th summit of BRICS and we should assess what progress has come from these summits.

“Yes, some people are happy there is BRICS, but maybe they should look at issues like Russia possibly building nuclear weapons here. Let’s go back and conscientise our people on these things… we are a result of the decisions capitalists take in these summits,” he said.

“The youth might not be into politics, but politics is the reason we have Stage 6 load shedding… political decisions are the reason we are bribed with R350 grants. Enough is enough.” DM