Defend Truth

SANDTON SUMMIT

Putin, via video link, uses BRICS gathering to justify Russia’s war in Ukraine

Putin, via video link, uses BRICS gathering to justify Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (middle) at the plenary session as Russian President Vladimir Putin (on screen) delivers his remarks virtually during the 2023 BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, on 23 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Gianluigi Guercia)
By Reuters
23 Aug 2023
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin used a speech at the summit of BRICS leaders on Wednesday to defend Russia’s war in Ukraine and praise the grouping as a counterbalance to US global dominance.

Speaking by video link to leaders of the group, he repeated the Kremlin narrative that his invasion, condemned by Ukraine and the West as an imperialist land grab, was a forced response by Russia to Kyiv’s and Washington’s hostile actions.

“Our actions in Ukraine are dictated by only one thing – to end the war that was unleashed by the West and its satellites against the people who live in the Donbas,” Putin said, referring to the eastern part of Ukraine where Russian proxies have been fighting the Ukrainian army since 2014.

“I want to note that it was the desire to maintain their hegemony in the world, the desire of some countries to maintain this hegemony that led to the severe crisis in Ukraine.”

Read more in Daily Maverick: War in Ukraine

Putin was speaking to a forum of countries that have refrained from condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The BRICS – also including Brazil, India, China and South Africa – have taken on added importance for Moscow as it seeks to blunt Western sanctions by boosting trade with Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Russia has repeatedly said it is open to talks to end the 18-month war – but only if they take account of the “new realities” created by its forces who control nearly a fifth of Ukraine. Ukraine demands the restoration of all its territory and the removal of Russian troops.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who in June presented an African peace plan separately to Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in response to the Russian president’s speech that BRICS members would continue to support efforts to bring the conflict to an end.

New world order

Strengthening BRICS forms part of Russia’s vision of undermining US dominance and building what Putin, in his speech, called “a multipolar world order”.

He was unable to attend the summit in person because of an arrest warrant issued for him in March by the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of war crimes in Ukraine.

 

 

Russia rejected the accusation as outrageous and said the move had no legal meaning because it is not a member of the ICC. South Africa is a member, however, meaning it would have been obliged to arrest him if he had travelled there. DM/Reuters

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Maverick News

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Tributes to gentle giant Derek Watts pour in after the death of a national broadcasting treasure
Maverick News

Tributes to gentle giant Derek Watts pour in after the death of a national broadcasting treasure
Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo
Africa

Plea for Transnet to ‘slow down’ after train ploughs into four rhinos at Phongolo

TOP READS IN SECTION

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
Maverick News

Tough Love Triangle: While Ramaphosa focused on Xi, Modi threw a tantrum and refused to get off his plane
BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Maverick News

BRICS — Which countries want to join? See our interactive world map
Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Maverick News

Eskom responds to Gwede Mantashe’s deceptive ‘masterclass’ in energy transition
Babita Deokaran killers plead guilty and get jail terms, but the shooter and assassination mastermind remain at large
Maverick News

Babita Deokaran killers plead guilty and get jail terms, but the shooter and assassination mastermind remain at large
All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality
Maverick News

All these years later, race, exclusion and inequality are still central to our political reality

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Have something to say? Sign up to comment on articles.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options