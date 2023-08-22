Defend Truth

Pomp, pageantry and protests as BRICS Summit begins

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on 22 August 2023. South Africa is hosting the 15th BRICS Summit, (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). The group’s economies account for a quarter of global gross domestic product. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)
By Leila Dougan
22 Aug 2023
Delegates from across the globe arrived for the 15th BRICS Summit, taking place in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August. As planes touched down, officials were met with flags, music and traditional performances.

More than 40 heads of state and delegates from around the world will engage in talks at the Sandton Convention Centre. The BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have significant global importance due to their collective economic strength, population size, and emerging market potential.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa after landing at OR Tambo International Airport on 21 August 2023. Ramaphosa and Xi are due to discuss diplomatic and trade relations between their respective countries. Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma looks on. (Photo: GCIS)

South African performers welcome Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov who will represent Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin will join the BRICS Summit virtually. (Photo: Twitter)

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears on a monitor as he delivers a recorded speech off-location during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, 22 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria, South Africa on 22 August 2023. With him is deputy president Paul Mashatile. (Photo: Jacoline Schoonees / Dirco)

South African National Defence Force personnel carry the South African flag alongside the flag of Eritrea as President of Eritrea Isaias Afwerki is welcomed at OR Tambo International Airport on 22 August 2023. (Photo: Twitter / @NationalEr_Int)

The missing head of state is of course Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia will be represented by its minister of foreign affairs, Sergey Lavrov. Putin will take part in talks via video link, unwilling to risk attending in person after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for him and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova on 7 March, following an investigation into war crimes committed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the South African Police Service were addressed by Minister of Police Bheki Cele (not pictured) and the National Commissioner of SAPS General Fannie Masemola (not pictured) on 21 August 2023 before they were deployed to BRICS events. (Photo: GCIS)

The police presence in Sandton on 22 August 2023 ahead of the BRICS Summit at Sandton Convention Centre. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

The people in blue (and brown) are out in full force. On Monday, in the lead-up to the event, Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed hundreds of law enforcement officers. He said the security contingent would make the lives of criminals “very difficult”. Sandton will no doubt be the safest area of Johannesburg this week while the rest of the city will be forced to contend with the gap in policing.

 

A handful of demonstrators gathered to call for an end to the war in Ukraine and human rights abuses by Russia. Protesters from the Helen Suzman Foundation, the Ukraine Association of South Africa and Amnesty International were forced to keep their distance; the closest they were allowed to brandish their placards and shout slogans was more than 3km from the venue where leaders were holding talks.

President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit at OR Tambo International Airport. He was received by Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. (Photo: GCIS)

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki arrives in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. (Photo: Twitter / @NationalEr_Int)

More than 40 countries want to join the BRICS club, including Cuba, the United Arab Emirates, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia and Gabon.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on 22 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the 15th BRICS Summit on 22 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kim Ludbrook)

Performers welcome Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde of Democratic Republic of the Congo (not pictured), who arrived at Lanseria International Airport for the BRICS Summit. (Photo: GCIS)

The bloc gained formal shape in 2006 when foreign ministers from the four BRIC countries met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. South Africa was invited to join in 2010, transforming BRIC into BRICS. The purpose was their shared vision to collectively address global economic challenges and advocate for reforms in international financial institutions to better represent their growing influence as emerging economies. DM

