Lekker Brekker Monday: Hash browns

Hash browns. Note the plural. So often you’re served just one with your restaurant or hotel dining room breakfast, and you almost invariably crave more.

They’re a cinch to make, even though you might be daunted at the idea of turning out your own. All you need to know is how to grate a par-cooked potato and mix a few things in a bowl. The rest is simply a fry-up job.

And here’s the bonus. Make your own, and you’ll find that they’re better than the commercial factory-produced ones. They have better texture and flavour. To ensure great taste, I added a bit of onion powder, which is a great spice to have in your kitchen arsenal.

(Makes about 6 hash browns)

Ingredients

3 large potatoes, peeled

1 heaped tsp onion powder

Yolk of 1 egg

1 Tbsp chives, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

A splash of cooking oil

Method

Steam or parboil the potatoes for 10 minutes, then leave them to cool so that you can handle them.

Grate them into a bowl.

Add the onion powder, chives, egg yolk, salt and pepper and stir with a wooden spoon or a fork to combine.

Heat oil in a pan on a moderate heat. It shouldn’t get too hot, otherwise the potatoes will burn outside and not be cooked in the centre. Divide the mixture into six clumps.

I used a large tablespoon. Place portions of the mixture in the pan and press down a little on top. Leave them to form and settle before trying to move them.

After a few minutes, lift one edge with a spatula to peer underneath to see if it is golden enough to turn. When ready, turn carefully and cook the other side until golden.

Serve with your other breakfast ingredients. We enjoyed them with fried eggs. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

This dish is photographed on a plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.