Esther Gonzalez of Spain lifts the Fifa Women's World Cup Trophy after Spain's historic 1-0 win over England in the final in Sydney. (Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Fifa Women’s World Cup final pitted two of the best nations at the New Zealand and Australia co-hosted tournament against each other. Spain and England. It was the former that emerged as the winner, clinching it 1-0 to become just the fifth nation to win the World Cup.

The well-deserved Spanish victory came courtesy of an Olga Carmona strike, with the Real Madrid fullback scoring in the 29th minute of a first stanza that the newly crowned world champions dominated thoroughly. Through ball possession, as well as the bulk of chances to score.

Ironically, before she scored the winning goal in the semifinal success against Sweden, Spain’s 23-year-old captain, Carmona, had never netted for her nation. That she scored her only goals for her country at crucial times indicates just what a great player she is.

The La Roja victory came in spite of coach Jorge Vilda trusting 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to start over two-time Ballon d’Or Alexia Putellas.

Tense battle

England headed into the tournament as one of the clear favourites for the title; the Spaniards were a bit further down the pecking order prior to its commencement.

Though, with the success of Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League – which provides a large number of players to the national team – there was an air of expectation that La Roja would push deep into the tournament.

This in spite of never navigating past the quarterfinal stage before. And the not-so-little matter of the internal conflict that plagued the team in the build-up to the tournament.

In the lead-up to the tournament, 15 Spanish team players quit the national team. They cited an unhealthy atmosphere in the locker room, concerns about team selection, and training sessions as some of the reasons for their actions. At the centre of this unhappiness was coach Vilda.

The Spanish soccer federation backed Vilda over the players. The 42-year-old Spaniard has repaid the faith of his bosses by handing the country its second senior soccer World Cup.

“The support of [RFEF president] Luis Rubiales and everyone at the federation means so much and will always stay with me. As well as that of my family, because they have suffered this past year.”

The highly successful tournament in Australia and New Zealand was destined to have a fresh winner from the quarterfinals when Japan joined the United States, Germany and Norway in making a premature exit.

The Spanish join Germany as one just two countries to win both the women’s and men’s World Cups.

Vilda’s counterpart in the English dugout, Sarina Wiegman will be disappointed as she finishes runner-up for the second successive World Cup.

In 2019 she led her country, the Netherlands, to World Cup silver after they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the USA.

Wiegman was hoping to upgrade her medal at the quadrennial soccer spectacle and rise to the gold standard as she did when she guided England to European glory in 2022. She managed to win the European championship with the Netherlands in 2017 as well.

Resurgent La Roja

La Roja, robbed of some of their best talent by a mutiny against Vilda only a few months ago and thrashed 4-0 by Japan in the group stage, outplayed England to deservedly claim their first major title in only their third World Cup.

Aitana Bonmati and Teresa Abelleira ran the game from the Spanish midfield and the margin of victory would have been greater had England goalkeeper Mary Earps not saved a second-half penalty from Jennifer Hermoso.

“It’s the best feeling of my life,” a tearful Hermoso said.

“We played the football we wanted to but I still think we are not aware of what we have achieved.”

Vilda became only the second male coach to win a major women’s tournament – the World Cup, the Olympics and the Euros – since 2000.

“What we did, it’s difficult to achieve,” he said. “Very proud of this team, we have shown we know how to play, that we know how to suffer, we have believed and we are world champions.”

England’s second defeat in 39 matches since Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman took over as coach denied them the chance to add a maiden world title to the European Championship crown they won last year.

“It’s really hard to take,” captain Millie Bright said. “We gave everything, in the first half we weren’t at our best but in the second half we were back.

“There was a lot of belief, we have been 1-0 down, we never give in. We are absolutely heartbroken but unfortunately we weren’t there today. The girls are unbelievable.”

Bronze battle

In the battle for bronze, it was Sweden that emerged victorious; beating tournament co-hosts Australia 2-0.

The win came courtesy of strikes by Fridolina Rolfo (from the penalty spot). Captain Kosovare Asllani doubled her side’s advantage and the Swedes held on to silence the home support.

Sweden has long been an influential nation in women’s soccer. However, they’ve never managed to clinch the ultimate prize. They boast one silver medal from the 2003 edition. They now possess four bronze medals to complement this haul.

Speaking after the match, Australia’s coach Tony Gustavsson said the Matildas – whose fourth place is their highest placing in the tournament’s history – can be proud of their efforts on home soil.

“We have a massive amount of work to do now to capitalise on this. It’s a massive achievement for these players considering the resources [we have] compared to the financial resources of the top 10 ranked teams,” shared Gustavsson. “These players have, in some ways, overachieved.” DM

Additional reporting by Reuters.