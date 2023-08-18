What’s cooking today: Sticky chicken drumsticks with Asian noodles

They’re the ideal party snack, perfect for picking up at one end and nibbling the delectable flesh before discarding the bone. Or they can be eaten with a mound of Asian noodles tossed in a wok with similar condiments.

There isn’t much flesh on a drumstick, so you can be generous with the number of them. Serve at least three, even four, drumsticks in a portion as a meal. There may be those who are happy with two, but rather over-cater than under.

To make the baste sticky, use honey, but you can also include a sweet Asian condiment such as sweet soy sauce, or kecap manis. Taking things a bit further, I added some sticky plum sauce too, simply because I had some in the cupboard. A bit of heat doesn’t harm so I also used a dash of Banhoek chilli oil. To bring in some acidity was a splash of rice wine vinegar, along with the extra bit of magic that a hint of sesame oil always brings, though you should always tread carefully with this ingredient as it can overpower.

(Serves 2-3)

Ingredients

8 chicken drumsticks

Olive oil spray

Chopped coriander

Marinade:

2 Tbsp dark soy sauce

1 Tbsp sweet soy sauce

1 Tbsp sticky plum sauce

1 Tbsp Banhoek chilli oil

2 Tbsp raw honey

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp rice wine vinegar

Noodles:

4 egg noodle nests

Boiling water

3 spring onions

1 small red pepper

1 red chilli

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 x 3 cm piece of fresh ginger, finely chopped

A splash each of soy sauce, lime juice and rice vinegar

A little wok oil

Method

A few hours before you intend to cook, mix all the marinade ingredients together and coat the drumsticks well in it, in a bowl. Leave them in the fridge to marinate for a few hours. Even one hour will do.

For the noodles, boil a kettle, put the dry egg noodle nests in a deep bowl, and pour in boiled water to cover. I do this well before I need them, even half an hour, so do this before you cook the drumsticks. They come to no harm. Drain before cooking in the wok later.

Preheat the air fryer for 5 minutes at 190℃.

Spray the air fryer basket with olive oil spray. Place the drumsticks in, with a bit of space between them for hot air to circulate. Spray the tops of the drumsticks with olive oil spray.

Air fry at 190℃ for 14 minutes. Turn, spray the turned side, and cook for another 14 minutes. They should be done to the bone; mine certainly were.

Dice the spring onions and red pepper. Slice the chilli thinly and then chop them. Peel and finely chop the ginger. Peel and chop the garlic. Add oil to the wok, put it on the heat (never add oil to a hot wok, it needs to go in when cold), and cook the red pepper, spring onions, chilli, garlic and ginger for two or three minutes only. Add the condiments and lime juice and also the remainder of the marinade, heat, add the drained noodles and toss to coat and heat through.

Serve the noodles with the drumsticks piled on top, or alongside. Garnish the drumsticks and noodles on the plate with chopped coriander. DM

This dish is photographed on a platter by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.