Christians protest after church burnings and violent attacks in private homes, and more from around the world

A member of the Christian community holds up a cross during a protest against Faisalabad violence incidents, in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 August 2023. Armed mobs in Jaranwala targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The attack was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Muslims holy book Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
By Maverick Life Editors
17 Aug 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

Members of the Christian community hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against Faisalabad violence incidents, in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 August 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

A member of the Christian community attends a protest against Faisalabad violence incidents, in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 August 2023. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The protest by the Christian community was in response to armed mobs in Jaranwala who targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The attack was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Muslims holy book Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Palestinian amputee soccer players take part in the unity amputation football championship final 2023 between Al-Quds and Haifa teams, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 16 August 2023. The Championship is a project of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) to support the care for children and young people in Gaza suffering from congenital or traumatic limb amputations suffered from gunshot or bombing injuries in Gaza. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

A Palestinian amputee soccer player stands on the sidelines of the unity amputation football championship final 2023 between Al-Quds and Haifa teams, supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 16 August 2023. The Championship is a project of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) to support the care of children and young people in Gaza suffering from congenital or traumatic limb amputations suffered from gunshot or bombing injuries in Gaza. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Dancers from Shobana Jeyasingh Dance rehearse ‘Counterpoint’ in the fountains at Somerset House ahead of their performances at Westminster City Council’s Inside Out Festival in London, Britain, 17 August 2023. A group of 22 dancers will perform three performances each day on 19 and 20 August 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Sharks scores a try during the round 25 NRL match between North Queensland Cowboys and Cronulla Sharks at Qld Country Bank Stadium on August 17, 2023, in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Two Indonesian people fight during the pillow fight game on the Ciliwung River to mark the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence day in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, on 17 August 2023. Indonesia gained independence from the Netherlands in 1945. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Acrobats and artists from AQUANAUTS – Cirkus Cirkoer, Cirk La Putyka, Losers Cirque Company and AirGym Art Company & SK Neptun perform the show ‘A Tribute to contemporary circus’ at the official opening of the International Festival of contemporary circus and theatre Letni Letna in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 August 2023. The Letni Letna Festival presents the best of domestic and foreign new circus, theatre, music and visual arts. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Acrobats and artists from AQUANAUTS – Cirkus Cirkoer, Cirk La Putyka, Losers Cirque Company and AirGym Art Company & SK Neptun perform the show ‘A Tribute to contemporary circus’ at the official opening of the International Festival of contemporary circus and theatre Letni Letna in Prague, Czech Republic, 16 August 2023.  EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

A lightning strike hits the mountains as seen from Taipei, Taiwan, 17 August 2023. A lingering low-pressure system brought heavy downpours in some parts of Taiwan. Taiwan Central weather bureau warned residents in mountainous areas to be vigilant for landslides and falling rocks as well as lightning strikes, and gusty winds for those who live in the affected regions. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

An aircraft gathers water from the sea at Santa Cruz de Tenerife’s port as it takes part in the extinction works at El Rosario, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, 17 August 2023, as a forest fire affecting the area continues out of control. The fire declared on 15 August 2023, has already burnt 2,600 hectares within a 31 km perimeter and has forced inhabitants from El Rosario to stay confined in their homes. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO VALDES

Fire and Rescue Department officers look at plane debris at the scene of a light aircraft crash in Elmina, state of Selangor, Malaysia, 17 August 2023. According to the police, ten people were killed, including eight passengers in the plane and another two motorists on the ground, after a private jet, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1), crashed in Elmina. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Servicemen walk past the Russian strategic ballistic missile Topol launching vehicle during the International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army-2023’ held at the Patriot Park in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, 17 August 2023. The International Military-Technical Forum ‘Army-2023’ is held from 14 to 20 August 2023 at Patriot Expo, Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Israeli anti-government protesters sit next to a bulldozer as they gather against the justice system reform, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s arrival to an inauguration ceremony of the new light rail in Petah Tikva, Israel, 17 August 2023. Mass protests continue across the country as the government advances laws related to justice system reform that aims to weaken the power of the Israeli Supreme Court. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Thousands of Hasidic men converge for the funeral of Rachmastrivka Rebbe in Borough Park Brooklyn on August 16, 2023, in New York City. Rachmastrivka Rebbe was the elder Admur of his generation and had tens of thousands of followers around the world. The Rebbe was 92 years old. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A Syrian father embraces his children after being rescued in the English Channel by the RNLI on August 16, 2023, in Dungeness, England. Over 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel from France to England on small boats since the UK began publicly recording the arrivals in 2018. Often, migrant vessels are intercepted by Border Force or the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI). Last week, six migrants died when their boat sank mid-crossing, highlighting the dangers of the journey. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

An image taken with a drone shows the illuminated National Athletics Centre, the venue of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on 16 August 2023, three days ahead of the World Athletics Championships. Budapest hosts the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships between 19 and 27 August. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mathe DM

Gallery

