Sport

FOOTBALL

Ruthless England reach first Women’s World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

Ruthless England reach first Women’s World Cup final despite Kerr stunner
Ella Toone of England celebrates scoring her Fifa Women’s World Cup semifinal goal at Stadium Australia, Sydney, on 16 August 2023 with teammates Lauren Hemp, Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood, Alessia Russo and Lucy Bronze while Caitlin Foord of Australia dejectedly looks on. England won 3-1 and face Spain in the final on Sunday, 20 August. (Photo: Joe Prior / Visionhaus via Getty Images)
By Christian Radnedge and Nick Mulvenney, Reuters
16 Aug 2023
0

England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 on Wednesday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’ fairytale run came to an end.

 

After falling at the semifinal stage in the previous two World Cups, England will face Spain on Sunday looking to add a world title to last year’s European Championship triumph, after they beat Australia 3-1 on Wednesday.

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone gave England a first-half lead to silence the crowd of 75,784 but a stunning strike from Sam Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, squared things up after halftime as Stadium Australia erupted in euphoria.

However, Lauren Hemp restored England’s lead before Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt shortly before the end.

“This is the one thing I’ve always wanted, to make finals at a World Cup and after two times of getting huge disappointment, honestly I can’t believe it,” England fullback Lucy Bronze said.

england world cup

Sam Kerr of Australia (left) beats England goalie Mary Earps (right) to equalise. (Photo: Richard Callis / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

“We all dreamed of being in the final, and all our family and friends booked to stay here until the final because they all believed in us.”

Sarina Wiegman’s side clearly had a game plan to impose themselves physically on Australia, committing nine fouls in the first half as they nullified their opponents’ attacking options.

England opened the scoring in the 36th minute when Russo worked her way to the byline before cutting the ball back and Toone smashed it into the top right corner for her first goal of the tournament.

Historic moment

Australia started the second half much brighter and began pressing England higher up the pitch, looking to create a historic moment that would match Cathy Freeman’s incredible 400m victory in the same venue at the 2000 Olympics.

And they got it in the 63rd minute when Kerr received the ball in her own half, ran toward goal and fired an unstoppable rocket into the top left corner from 25m out beyond the diving Mary Earps.

The stadium erupted as Australian fans finally got to see their star striker score at this tournament, reigniting hope that Tony Gustavsson’s side could yet play for the title.

But the hosts found themselves behind again less than 10 minutes later.

Matildas defender Ellie Carpenter failed to deal with a long ball over the top from Millie Bright, allowing Hemp an easy finish into the bottom corner to restore England’s lead.

The 23-year-old was involved once more as the game entered the final stages.

Shortly after Kerr had missed a golden chance to equalise again, Hemp turned brilliantly on the halfway line before releasing Russo, who fired a low shot into the far corner to seal England’s place in the final.

england world cup

England goalkeeper Mary Earps (left) celebrates the semifinal victory with teammate Rachel Daly. (Photo: Joe Prior / Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Australia will play Sweden in the third-place playoff on Saturday. Kerr said they were proud of what they had achieved despite falling at the penultimate hurdle.

“We can’t thank the fans enough, they’ve been amazing,” she said.

“We’ve felt the love all over the country. Just to see the support has really pushed us on.

“So, hopefully this stays around because this has been amazing for us… It’s hard to think about [the third-place playoff] now but Tony’s already said it’s a quick turnaround.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up and hopefully not go home empty-handed.”

Wiegman praises ruthlessness

After leading her native Netherlands to a runners-up finish in 2019, Wiegman became the first coach to take two different teams to a World Cup final.

“This team has ruthlessness, whether it’s up front or in defence. We really want to keep the ball out of the net, we really want to win and we stick together and we stick to the plan, and it worked again,” Wiegman said.

“I’ve never taken anything for granted, but I’m like ‘Am I here in a little fairytale or something?’

“I can hardly describe how proud I am of the team. They’ve adapted before the tournament, during the tournament and now in this game again. How we came through and found a way to win again, it’s so incredible,” she said.

England have now lost only once in 38 matches since Wiegman took over as coach in 2021, a 2-0 defeat in a friendly against Australia in London that ended a 30-match unbeaten run.

That run included last year’s Euros title triumph, which Wiegman said had changed the lives of her players, but had never affected their performance.

“We’re still getting better every day,” she said.

Wiegman’s regard for her players is clearly reciprocated.

“The mentality of this group is something I’ve never seen before,” said defensive leader Millie Bright.

“We are still celebrating now,” Wiegman said. “Tomorrow morning we’ll start getting ready for Sunday. We’re glad we have a couple of days.”DM

 

 

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Gauteng services on key railway line suspended indefinitely following freight train derailment — Prasa
Maverick News

Gauteng services on key railway line suspended indefinitely following freight train derailment — Prasa
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Chris Hani Baragwanath runs out of life-saving Adrenaline after health department switches suppliers
South Africa

Chris Hani Baragwanath runs out of life-saving Adrenaline after health department switches suppliers

TOP READS IN SECTION

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
Maverick News

England captain Farrell wins battle to overturn red card, but rugby loses the war to prioritise player safety
SA’s first electric taxi is ‘a stepping stone’ for lagging EV industry
South Africa

SA’s first electric taxi is ‘a stepping stone’ for lagging EV industry
France steps up support in face of Russia’s cynical weaponisation of food against the poor
Op-eds

France steps up support in face of Russia’s cynical weaponisation of food against the poor

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options