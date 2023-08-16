Maverick Citizen

NEWSFLASH

Department of Health confirms one case of Covid Eris variant in Gauteng

Department of Health confirms one case of Covid Eris variant in Gauteng
(Image: iStock)
By Estelle Ellis
16 Aug 2023
0

The National Department of Health has confirmed that one case of the Eris variant has been isolated and identified by genomic surveillance teams in Gauteng. Eris is the first new variant of SARS-COV-2 that has been declared by the World Health Organization since Omicron in November 2021.

Genomic surveillance teams have detected one case of the Covid Eris variant in a sample from Gauteng that was taken in June 2023, the spokesperson for the National Department of Health, Foster Mohale, confirmed on Wednesday, 16 August.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Eris, a combination of two subvariants of the Omicron variant, as a new variant of interest last week. The WHO said there is a significant difference between the Omicron variant and Eris. Most of the mutations in Eris that are not present in Omicron are on the virus’s spike protein, which suggests that it may be more contagious.

However, Dr Maria van Kerkhove, technical lead of the WHO’s Covid-19 response team, emphasised that at present there is not enough available evidence to indicate that it will cause more severe disease.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Spike in infections’: WHO declares new Covid variant – but no evidence yet of increase in severity

Mohale said that based on available public evidence, the risk posed by the Eris variant remains low and people who have been vaccinated will still be protected.

According to the latest genomic surveillance report produced by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Omicron continues to be the dominant variant but the numbers of cases are low.

XBB.1.9, one of the subvariants identified as having formed Eris, along with XBB.1.5, was detected in sequences in South Africa in March, April, May and June. 

According to the WHO, Eris has been detected in samples in a number of countries with the largest number being from China (2,247), the US (1,356), the Republic of Korea (1,040), Japan (814) and the UK (150).

The European Centre for Disease Control’s latest report, dated 11 August, has indicated increased transmission from low levels in recent weeks and an increased rate of infection in general.

But the report noted that the figures on Eris’ severity are limited.

Of the 11 European countries with data on hospital or ICU admissions/occupancy included in the recent report, two reported an increasing trend in at least one of these indicators over the previous week. DM

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Top Reads This Hour

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Maverick News

South African mother Lauren Dickason found guilty of murdering three daughters in New Zealand
Gauteng services on key railway line suspended indefinitely following freight train derailment — Prasa
Maverick News

Gauteng services on key railway line suspended indefinitely following freight train derailment — Prasa
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Maverick News

Boston Consulting Group — consultant to kleptocrats
Chris Hani Baragwanath runs out of life-saving Adrenaline after health department switches suppliers
South Africa

Chris Hani Baragwanath runs out of life-saving Adrenaline after health department switches suppliers

TOP READS IN SECTION

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
Maverick News

Santaco and City of Cape Town’s taxi impoundment agreement on shaky ground
‘Stop feeding those miners’ - Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Maverick News

‘Stop feeding those miners’ – Imtiaz Sooliman recounts chilling phone calls during 2012 Marikana strike
Cape Town taxi strike - Looted malls and stores count the costs
Maverick News

Cape Town taxi strike – Looted malls and stores count the costs
Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Maverick News

Facing suspension, Gauteng NPA head Andrew Chauke lashes out at his boss
Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office
Maverick News

Peak State Capture prosecutor Andrew Chauke faces suspension and inquiry into fitness to hold office

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options