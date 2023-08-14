Maverick Life

In pictures: Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023

Natasha Joubert at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Aug 2023
The Miss South Africa's national beauty pageant was held at the Sun Bet Arena, Time Squares Menlyn, in Tshwane on Sunday 13 August.

Natasha Joubert at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Natasha Joubert at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Thuso Mbedu, R’Bonney Nola Gabrial, Natasha Joubert, Ndavi Nokeri, Jo Ann Strauss, Devi Sankaree and Leandie du Randt at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Bryoni Govender and Nande Mabala and Natasha Jourbert at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Basetsana Khumalo at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Newly crowned Miss SA 2023 Natasha Joubert at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Ndavi Nokeri at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Bonang Matheba at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Bonang Matheba at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Bonang Matheba at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Brenda Mtambo at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Siki JoAn perfoming at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Thuso Mbedu at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Caster Semenya at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

RBonney Nola Gabriel (current Miss Universe) at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Blue Mbombo at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Paledi Segapo at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Tylo Ribeiro at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Lala Tuku at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Mel Viljoen at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Sasha-Lee Olivier at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Yaya Mavundla at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Anlia Van Rensburg at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Aenea Roberts & Cindy Nell at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Ayanda Thabethe at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Tansey Coetzee at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Eva Modika at the 2023 Miss South Africa Final at SunBet Arena on August 13, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. The national beauty pageant selects South African representatives to compete in one of the Big Four international beauty pageants Miss Universe, and also selects another representative to participate in Sub-major international pageant Miss Supranational. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) DM

