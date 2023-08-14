Maverick Citizen

THE ACTIONISTS

Blending community with hope — talking about mental health is everyone’s cup of tea

Blending community with hope — talking about mental health is everyone’s cup of tea
Kim Houston's first two Teas of Hope were sold-out events. (Photo: Thom Pierce)
By Thom Pierce
14 Aug 2023
0

Actionist Kim Houston’s Tea of Hope events create a safe space for her community in Durban where people can talk openly about wellness and their mental health journey.

You don’t have to be changing the world every day to be an Actionist. Even just once a year is enough. And the world doesn’t have to be the whole world — it can just be the world around you, and the lives of people in your own community.

Read more in Daily Maverick: The art of wearing funky, odd socks to make healthcare professionals more aware about depression and suicide

In 2016 Kim Houston lost her baby when she was six months pregnant. She had struggled with depression and anxiety before, but the loss pushed her to a whole new low.

“My actual journey started when I lost my baby. That was the most horrific and dark time of my life. Nobody knew how to comfort me.”

On her road to recovery, she experienced the inevitable ups and downs. For years she battled to come to terms with what had happened until, in 2020, she had a nervous breakdown and was hospitalised for two weeks.

That was three years ago and these days Houston is completely open about the fact that things are not always easy. She still struggles and still has bouts of depression, but now she has decided to talk about it.

The one thing that concerned her the most was that in her community in Durban people didn’t talk about mental health. It was a subject that was swept under the rug and left for each person to deal with on their own. Houston could see people in her community battling, with no way to find help and nobody to talk to.

At 3am one September morning, Houston woke up with an idea. Not just a fragment of an idea but a fully formed, intricate vision of what she needed to do. In her mind, she saw an event in the community hall with guest speakers, music, fancy tableware and a large crowd of people sitting around talking openly about mental health. It was called “The Tea of Hope”.

Within two weeks she had planned and organised the entire event, reaching out to friends and family for help, and asking the community for donations of food and equipment. She had guest speakers and musical acts. She put the tickets up for sale to cover some of her own costs, advertising them on Facebook. They sold out in five days.

“People’s lives and eyes were opened to their mental health journey and wellness. That was the end goal. If I could just change one person’s perspective on how they view mental health… I wanted to be that person,” says Houston.

The first two Teas of Hope were major successes by anyone’s standards. These sold-out events got a community talking openly about mental health issues. This year Kim will be hosting her third annual Tea of Hope on 29 October, this time for women only. A men’s event will be held in November.

She may not have changed the whole world, but for one day a year, Houston reaches out and offers a safe space to talk for a community that desperately needs it. DM

It’s Women’s Month in South Africa and so, throughout August, The Actionists will exclusively be featuring stories of inspiring women who are working to make a positive change in the world around them.

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who engage in direct action. They are people anyone can turn to in difficult circumstances: a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa. Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles these people. Through a website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide ways for people to get involved.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

DM168

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Maverick News

Russian Doll — an assassination, abductions and the mystery of the Lady R
Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Op-eds

Remitting Zuma’s jail sentence was the least worst option by far
Zunaid Moti bankrolls a nauseating sweetheart media junket to Zimbabwe
Africa

Zunaid Moti bankrolls a nauseating sweetheart media junket to Zimbabwe
When you strike at a king, you must kill him — the danger of a wounded leader
Maverick News

When you strike at a king, you must kill him — the danger of a wounded leader
SA-Russia trade is minuscule even among BRICS members
South Africa

SA-Russia trade is minuscule even among BRICS members

TOP READS IN SECTION

Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Maverick News

Acts of kindness, solidarity and community spirit emerge in the wake of Western Cape taxi strike violence
Western Cape counts cost of taxi war as ordinary citizens left reeling from Santaco-DA-ANC political crossfire
Maverick News

Western Cape counts cost of taxi war as ordinary citizens left reeling from Santaco-DA-ANC political crossfire
Life after the curious incident of the Lady R ship that did not load weapons in the night
Op-eds

Life after the curious incident of the Lady R ship that did not load weapons in the night
World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Maverick News

World Cup heroes cry out for a better deal for SA sportswomen
Zuma's jail pardon sparks high fives from ANC, thumbs-up from Madonsela, rage from DA
Maverick News

Zuma's jail pardon sparks high fives from ANC, thumbs-up from Madonsela, rage from DA

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options