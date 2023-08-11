Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

Harvesters work in a field near Kyiv, Ukraine, 4 August 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / SERGEY DOLZHENKO)
By Reuters
11 Aug 2023
0

Ukraine announced a 'humanitarian corridor' in the Black Sea on Thursday to release cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war, a new test of Russia's de facto blockade since Moscow abandoned a deal last month to let Kyiv export grain.

At least initially, the corridor would apply to vessels such as container ships that have been stuck in Ukrainian ports since the February 2022 invasion, and were not covered by the deal that opened the ports for grain shipments last year.

But it could be a major test of Ukraine’s ability to reopen sea lanes at a time when Russia is trying to reimpose its de facto blockade, having abandoned the grain deal last month. Shipping and insurance sources expressed concerns about safety.

In a statement, the Ukrainian navy said the routes had already been proposed by Ukraine directly to the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The routes would “primarily be used for civilian ships which have been in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny since the beginning of the full-scale invasion by Russia on February 24, 2022”.

“Vessels whose owners/captains officially confirm that they are ready to sail in the current conditions will be allowed to pass through the routes,” the statement said, adding that risks remained from mines and the military threat from Russia.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s navy, told Reuters: “The corridor will be very transparent, we will put cameras on the ships and there will be a broadcast to show that this is purely a humanitarian mission and has no military purpose.”

There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Moscow.

Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said: “Safe navigation for merchant shipping was one of the benefits of the Black Sea Initiative, which we hope can resume.

“The obligations of International Humanitarian Law on land and sea must be upheld.”

Shipping and insurance sources familiar with Ukraine said they were not informed about the new corridor and there were questions over its viability. It was unlikely most ships would agree to sail at the moment, they said.

“Insurers and their backing banks will have to agree and they may say we do not like the risks,” one insurance source said.

“The possibility of multiple seafarer deaths (in the event of a ship being hit) has not been addressed, so this is another major question,” a shipping industry source said.

STUCK IN PORTS

Around 60 commercial ships have been stuck in the Ukrainian ports since Russia’s invasion, their fates unresolved by the deal that allowed grain exports to resume in July last year.

Many of the ships’ crews have been evacuated, leaving locally hired Ukrainian staff to help look after the vessels.

Since abandoning the grain deal, Russia has said it will treat any ships approaching Ukrainian ports as potential military vessels, and their flag countries as combatants on the Ukrainian side. Kyiv has responded with a similar threat to ships approaching Russian or Russian-held Ukrainian ports.

The United Nations has said Russia’s decision to quit the deal risks worsening a global food crisis, hurting poor countries the worst, by keeping grain from one of the world’s biggest exporters off the market.

Moscow says it will return to the grain deal only if it receives better terms for its own exports of food and fertiliser. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, co-sponsor of the grain deal alongside the UN, says he hopes to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to rejoin at talks this month.

“I think it will not be an exaggeration to say that President Erdoğan is probably the only man in the world who can convince President Putin to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

A German grain trader told Reuters: “People want more details about the Ukrainian temporary shipping channel announced today as it cannot work unless Russia gives a concrete commitment not to attack the ships.”

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul, Michelle Nichols, Tom Balmforth and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Alexandra Hudson.)

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

‘A great relief’ — Santaco calls off Western Cape taxi strike
Maverick News

‘A great relief’ — Santaco calls off Western Cape taxi strike
Millions of litres of poo a day never even reach SA’s failing, underserviced sewage plants 
Op-eds

Millions of litres of poo a day never even reach SA’s failing, underserviced sewage plants 
Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Maverick News

Authorities ‘ready for any eventuality’ as Correctional Services boss decides whether Zuma goes back to prison
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again
Maverick News

UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again

TOP READS IN SECTION

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Newsdeck

North Korea's Kim dismisses top general, calls for war preparations
Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Newsdeck

Uganda president defiant after World Bank suspends funding over LGBT law
Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
Newsdeck

Maui fires scorch Hawaii resort areas, killing at least six
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Suspect in killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio dead
Newsdeck

Suspect in killing of Ecuador candidate Villavicencio dead

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options