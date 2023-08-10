UPL bans Daily Maverick from Durban chemical fire community meeting – again

Forum members and guests hold an informal meeting outside UPL’s office in Umhlanga Ridge, Durban, after the pesticides company cancelled a meeting at short notice to exclude a Daily Maverick journalist. There are (from left) Mcebisi Ndzimakhwe, Allimuthu Perumal, Jeremy Ridl (convener), Kamini Krishna, Alan Beesley and Kwanele Msizazwe. (Photo: Tony Carnie)

UPL did not physically eject this reporter from the meeting. They simply cancelled the show when they got wind that Daily Maverick was planning to attend and report on a meeting of the Cornubia Multi-Stakeholders Forum – an independent body appointed by the provincial government to represent and provide feedback to communities affected by the July 2021 arson attack on UPL’s Durban chemical storage warehouse.

Several thousand tonnes of pesticides, herbicides and other farm chemicals spilt uncontrolled into local rivers, soil and the sea after the fire, while thousands of Durban residents breathed in toxic fumes that spewed into the air for 11 days from the gutted warehouse.

The forum meeting (due to be held at UPL’s Umhlanga Ridge offices in Durban at 9.30am on 10 August) was abruptly called off less than half an hour before the scheduled start.

In an email message sent to forum members just after 9am, UPL environmental consultant Vicki King apologised for the short notice in cancelling the meeting.

“Unfortunately Tony Carnie was insisting on attending and this is not a press forum. We will reschedule the meeting at a date to be arranged.”

What she failed to mention, however, was that this reporter had been invited to the meeting by the community forum that was set up by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government at the request of the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on Environmental Affairs.

Cognisant that the meeting was being held on UPL business premises rather than neutral turf – and that the company had barred him from a similar meeting held on 23 July last year – Carnie also sent an email message to senior executive Jan Botha three weeks ago, requesting clarity about media attendance at a meeting at its offices. UPL failed to respond to that query and to a subsequent email inviting the company yesterday to put on record its reasons for cancelling the latest meeting.

The forum was established nearly two years ago by Ravi Pillay, former KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Environmental Affairs. He stressed that the forum was to be “managed independently of UPL”; to create an environment for interested and affected parties to “engage meaningfully” with one another, UPL South Africa and government authorities – and to “act as a conduit for the dissemination of information to communities affected by the incident”.

But UPL executives clearly do not see it that way.

Dr Jeremy Ridl, a senior environmental attorney and convener of the independent forum, confirmed that he was contacted by UPL lawyer Norman Brauteseth just before the meeting, raising concern that this reporter was on the guest list.

Brauteseth had informed him that if forum members insisted on Carnie attending the meeting, then UPL would simply cancel the meeting.

Last year, Brauteseth advanced a series of legalistic objections to justify the exclusion of Daily Maverick from the previous meeting, arguing that the publication was not a formal member of the forum, while company spokesman Japhet Ncube said that UPL “never intended that the broader community or any media would be invited” to the July 2022 meeting.

“There is a significant difference between being banned from a community/open event or meeting and not being invited to a closed, non-public meeting. It is disingenuous to have claimed the former and the title of the article is wholly misleading,” the company said at the time.

Brauteseth also told the forum representatives that “we can talk about reportage on the meeting once it has been held. What we do about further meetings, and whether there should be a more open public meeting in due course, is the next step in our interactions”.

However, several forum members who arrived at the UPL offices were irate about the sudden cancellation of the meeting and the exclusion of the media.

“One wonders what UPL is trying to hide?” commented Kwanele Msizazwe, a representative of Blackburn Village, an informal settlement close to the UPL warehouse that bore much of the brunt of the air and waterborne chemical emissions after the fire.

Kamini Krishna, a forum member representing the UPL Civil Society Action Group, noted that several members had taken time off to attend the meeting – only to be turned away at the UPL reception.

She noted that as representatives of the community, forum members wanted to be informed in detail about the long-term consequences for human health and the environment in the aftermath of the pollution – including potential chemical contamination of groundwater in the vicinity of Cornubia.

In his role as forum convener, Ridl said UPL had explained to him that the company was not willing to share certain information in a public forum.

However, Ridl said his personal view was that it was essential for the forum to keep the public informed “and the best way to do this is through competent and credible journalists since the MSF does not have in-house media or communications expertise”.

“If UPL is allowed to dictate to the forum who may attend their meetings, this will certainly create the impression that the forum is ‘captured’,” he said, adding that forum members would now have to consider how to proceed.

Forum member Rico Euripidou, a researcher and epidemiologist with the groundWork environmental justice group, expressed shock at UPL’s sudden decision to cancel the meeting to exclude media.

“Without multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral cooperation, including the media, we can never expect to achieve the sound management of chemicals and waste. All stakeholders have a role to play. A major step is to remove barriers to information.

“In fact, according to the Strategic Approach to International Chemicals Management’s Article 22 of the Dubai Declaration… we are guided to openness and transparency… in making information available, information on chemicals.” DM