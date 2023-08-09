Business Maverick

SUPERMAKET SUPERSIZE ME

Shoppers have little idea about serving sizes – and manufacturers are not helping, UK survey finds

Shoppers have little idea about serving sizes – and manufacturers are not helping, UK survey finds
Thanks to inadequate labelling, consumers are inadvertently supersizing their portions, which is contributing towards a growing obesity problem. (Photo: Unsplash / Peter Bond)
By Georgina Crouth
09 Aug 2023
0

A study highlights not only a lack of understanding and conformity of serving sizes, but that cluelessness is driving consumers to pour even stiffer drinks. 

Food packaging guidance on portion sizes is inconsistent, unrealistic and confusing, which makes it difficult for the public to understand how much sugar, fat, salt and alcohol they are consuming, warns a leading consumer advocacy group. 

For this reason, consumers are inadvertently supersizing their portions, which is contributing towards a growing obesity problem. 

A survey by the UK’s Which? among 1,265 respondents on portion sizes in the UK found many consumers were wrong in their estimates of portion sizes of popular foods sold in British supermarkets.

Concerningly, wine drinkers had no clue about serving sizes, with 49% pouring more than the recommended 125ml, with the largest pour recorded more than double that, at 275ml. 

Red wine drinkers were most likely to be heavy-handed in their pourings, with almost two-thirds (62%) pouring more than the recommended 125ml – with the largest pour recorded reaching 250ml, which is a third of a bottle.

Orange juice drinkers don’t fare much better: more than half (54%) poured more than the recommended 150ml, with the largest pour being 400ml. 

A 150ml glass of orange juice has around 259kJ and 13g of sugar, while a 400ml glass has 695kJ and 35g of sugar in it – more free sugar than an adult should have in a day.

The average adult man needs between 6,720kJ–10,080kJ daily, while women require 8400kJ–12600kJ, depending on various factors such as age, levels of activity, weight and so on, explains Roxanne Gieske from Food Allergy Consulting and Testing Services in Stellenbosch. 

“In reality, however, most individuals would require the lower end and even less for weight loss.”

The World Health Organisation recommends that simple sugars should comprise no more than 10% of daily energy intake, with a reduction of simple sugars to less than 5% of total daily energy intake providing health benefits, which is about six teaspoons per day.

Crunch time

Larger portions and packs, which appear to be of better value, can also be problematic, the researchers said, as bigger portions encourage people to eat more due to “unit bias”, which is the tendency to think a serving or pack is one portion, regardless of its size.

Most people (79%) surveyed thought a supermarket meal deal was designed to be the ideal portion size for one person, but while a sandwich typically included in a meal deal is usually for one person, the drink and snack served alongside it may be designed for two – for example, a 300ml bottle of orange juice usually states it is enough for two portions.

About half of the respondents thought a 225g packet of halloumi served between two to four, when the packaging information suggests it should feed seven.

More than a third of respondents believed a tub of Pringles crisps contained two to four portions, when the packaging says it contains six to seven servings (of around 13 crisps per person).

The same applied to Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate – a 33.5g bar (1 serving); a 110g bar (serving is 6 chunks = 27.5g); 180g bar (serving is 4 chunks = 20g); and 360g bar (serving is 5 chunks = 30g). 

Which? says although “traffic light labelling” – which indicates the levels of fat, sugar, saturates and salt commonly contained in processed food – is a useful guide to the nutritional value, for it to be effective it must be based on realistic portion sizes. 

Manufacturers and supermarkets should look to make improvements and provide clearer labelling on serving sizes so that shoppers are not misled about the food they buy.

Which? nutritionist Shefalee Loth said they found consumers to be confused by inconsistent and unrealistic serving sizes and that the way manufacturers provide these can sometimes make it difficult to assess just how healthy a product is. 

“Nutrition labelling is really valuable for consumers, including front-of-pack traffic light labelling, but it needs to be based on meaningful and consistent portion sizes.”

Public comment on the Regulations Relating to the Labelling and Advertising of Foodstuffs has now closed. 

Gieske says consumers don’t read labels and don’t understand the concept of serving size. 

“In South Africa, where (current) regulations define it as what’s typically consumed by most people, it says that it has to be appropriate in order to not supersize eating. Serving size is determined by the manufacturer, as long as it is nutritionally appropriate. This is why it’s varied across different products and different brands.” 

Health Canada, whose guidelines on maximum serving sizes for prepackaged foods has offered consistent maximums across different products, was used as a guideline in South Africa’s previous versions of the regulations, but in the final version of SA’s foodstuffs regulations, there is no mention of serving size. 

This is problematic, says Gieske, because many manufacturers do not know what appropriate serving sizes should look like. 

“I like the US model, which has made it mandatory to put in household measures, unlike in South Africa, where manufacturers just need to say the grams. That’s where consumers also get confused, because how much is 40g of cereal? What does that mean for them?”

Stipulating grammage on a label is not likely to encourage a consumer to weigh their food to determine the appropriate serving size. 

But if a manufacturer says “one cup”, or “half a packet”, consumers are likely to have a far better idea of what is appropriate. BM

Gallery

Comments - Please note you must be signed in to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Minibus taxis critical to Cape Town’s effective functioning – government must work with the industry
Op-eds

Minibus taxis critical to Cape Town’s effective functioning – government must work with the industry
Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination ‘is pushing people towards undocumented migration’
Africa

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination ‘is pushing people towards undocumented migration’
Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana allege ‘inhumane treatment’ at hands of SAPS while in custody
Maverick News

Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana allege ‘inhumane treatment’ at hands of SAPS while in custody
‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Maverick News

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Parents of learners arrested in Western Cape taxi strike say their childrens’ future ‘has effectively been taken away’
Maverick News

Parents of learners arrested in Western Cape taxi strike say their childrens’ future ‘has effectively been taken away’
‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Maverick News

‘Aggressive push’ to expel US ambassador from SA as government data shows no weapons exports to Russia
Western Cape taxi strike Day 6 – Ramaphosa’s Women’s Day address shifts to Pretoria from ‘high-risk’ Cape Town
Maverick News

Western Cape taxi strike Day 6 – Ramaphosa’s Women’s Day address shifts to Pretoria from ‘high-risk’ Cape Town
Injuries dent critical Springbok squad RWC armour as Am, Pollard and De Jager miss out
Maverick News

Injuries dent critical Springbok squad RWC armour as Am, Pollard and De Jager miss out
On the threshold of change — coalition dialogues could define the future of SA’s democracy
Maverick News

On the threshold of change — coalition dialogues could define the future of SA’s democracy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options