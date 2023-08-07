Business Maverick

CODE VIOLATION

Truworths’ promises of fashion vouchers misleading, rules regulator

Truworths’ promises of fashion vouchers misleading, rules regulator
(Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Edrea du Toit)
By Georgina Crouth
07 Aug 2023
0

A ‘sweetener’ of R1,000 should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Tempted to sign up for a Truworths store card? The retailer has now been taken to task over its long-standing “sweetener” of R1,000 in fashion vouchers, which the Advertising Regulatory Board has deemed to be in violation of its Code of Advertising. 

In the complaint, submitted by Shane Rule, the board was asked to rule on the retailer’s advertising, both online and in-store, which promise the fashion vouchers to entice consumers to sign up for store credit.

The complainant submitted that the vouchers are subject to a minimum spend of R375 and spread across several months. 

While the advertisement does state “T&Cs Apply”, he said these requirements and limitations were not brought to his attention when signing up, nor were they explained to him when collecting his card from the store.

Truworths, in response, submitted that its wording stated “… upon successfully opening an account, R1000.00 in fashion vouchers is loaded onto the account. Please note that all of the vouchers together make a total of R1000.00. There is a voucher with an expiry date for each month. One would need to purchase for a certain amount on the account, in order to redeem a voucher on that purchase and receive the discount. Our advert states that T&Cs apply, to which T&Cs are readily available on our website or on request”.

In its decision, the Advertising Regulatory Board applied the Code of Advertising Practice Clause 4.2.1 on misleading claims, which requires advertisers to refrain from making ambiguous or exaggerated claims, or from deceiving customers by omitting material information in a manner that prevents them from making an informed decision.

The clause says that advertisements should not contain any statement or visual presentation which, directly or by implication, omission, ambiguity, inaccuracy, exaggerated claim or otherwise, is likely to mislead the consumer.

On the specific conditions attached to this offer of R1,000 in vouchers, which the complainant said should have been made clearer, or explained when he collected his card, the board found there to be a clear contradiction between the likely expectation created by the advert and the reality confronting customers who apply for an account.

“The promise made is that new account customers would receive fashion vouchers to the total of R1,000. The implication is that this will happen as soon as their account is opened, and that they would be free to spend these vouchers as and when they see fit. However, from the submissions at hand, this does not appear to occur.”

This, the board said, contradicted the promise that one would receive these vouchers – or be able to redeem them– when one opened an account. The complainant had also noted there was a minimum spend threshold imposed on this offer, and that new account customers are required to spend at least R375 before they can redeem the vouchers, which also appears to contradict the broad offer of R1,000 in vouchers when opening an account. 

“In reality, it seems that customers get a total of R1,000 worth of discount vouchers, but these vouchers are only redeemable in predetermined periods, and can only be redeemed when certain spending thresholds are reached. This is substantially more nuanced and restrictive than communicated by the advertisement. 

“While true that the advertisement contains the generic reference to “T&Cs Apply”, this is of little use, particularly given that the terms and conditions contradict the expectation created by the advertisement.”

More concerning, the board said, was the fact that the Ts&Cs on Truworths’ website do not actually appear to mention the limitations noted by the complainant, making the generic reference to conditions “virtually meaningless”.

The directorate, therefore, noted that the initial advertising was misleading and in breach of the code, and the advertiser was required to amend the advertising claiming “R1,000 fashion vouchers when you open an account” or any advertising with similar wording, to clarify the conditions applicable to those vouchers. 

The ruling was made on 14 July, yet the website advertising remains unchanged.

Daily Maverick asked Truworths for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Taxi strike impact — Matric learners threatened at rank, almost half a million blocked from Western Cape schools
Maverick News

Taxi strike impact — Matric learners threatened at rank, almost half a million blocked from Western Cape schools
Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues
Maverick News

Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues
Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
In photos — Sporadic violence, death in Cape Town as taxi strike spirals out of control
Maverick News

In photos — Sporadic violence, death in Cape Town as taxi strike spirals out of control
Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Maverick News

Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse

TOP READS IN SECTION

Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Maverick News

Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues
Maverick News

Day 5 – Two people killed in two incidents near airport as Western Cape taxi strike continues
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.