Rahima Moosa, Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph and Sophia Williams led the 1956 Women’s March to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, carrying stacks of petitions to present to the government. (Photo: 2022 Church of Scientology International)

More than 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

This week civil society organisations will host events and dialogues around different themes that affect women, their rights, liberation, and equity in honour of National Women’s Day.

According to a South African government statement, the theme for National Women’s Day is “Women’s Socio-Economic Rights and Empowerment: Building Back Better for Women’s Improved Resilience.” The concept of Generation Equality is a global campaign that links South Africa to global efforts to achieve gender equality by 2030″

Events this week:

On Monday, 7 August, at 4 pm Wiser will host the Wits Interdisciplinary Seminar in the Humanities: “The Land and its People: The South African ‘Land Question’ and the Post-Apartheid Political Order”, presented by Andries du Toit.

Read the paper here.

This paper examines the disjuncture between the discourses of policy deliberation and contentious politics in debates about ‘the land question’ in South Africa. It argues that the South African land debate as it unfolds in the public realm is best understood as a displaced discourse indirectly addressing the terms of political belonging and the nature of the post-apartheid political order. Far from being a distraction, this is a challenge that urgently needs to be confronted on its terms. For more information on the series click here, and register here.

On Wednesday 9 August at 11-12:30 pm

The Climate Justice Charter Movement (CJCM) invites you to the Women’s Day online event: “Celebrating Women’s Day in a Heating World, The Role of Women in the Climate Justice Struggle”, and book launch.

First Panel: The Role of Women in the Climate Justice Struggle.

The Second Panel will launch “Emancipatory Feminism in the Time of Covid19 (Transformative Resistance and Social Reproduction)”.

Register here.

On Wednesday 9 August, Constitution Hill celebrates “all the amazing women in history and the daily heroes in our lives. ConHill invites you to join us on #WomensDay and enjoy a Constitution Hill tour on us – for free! Space is limited, so book your free tickets today for 9 August 2023.” Bring your friends and family and enjoy a full day of exciting tours and learn about the known and lesser known journeys of amazing women who stood up for Human Rights. Book quickly as spaces are limited, get your ticket here.

On 9 August, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver a keynote address at the Women’s Day Celebrations, Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The Women’s Day national commemorative event is to be held at the Khayelitsha Rugby Stadium, in the Western Cape. “Women’s Month 2023 will be commemorated under the overarching theme: ‘Accelerating socio-economic opportunities for empowerment of women,’” reads the statement.

“Every year, we observe this month to pay tribute to the more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against Pass Laws. This year marks 67 years since the watershed 1956 women’s march which was one of the largest demonstrations staged in the country’s history. It was underpinned by the adoption of the Women’s Charter of 1954,” the event brief reads.

On Wednesday, 9 August, non-profit organisation The Glo House will host a brunch and pamper event for women who live in homeless shelters in the Western Cape

“Join us in supporting our Women’s Day event drive. We are looking to host 30-45 women/ young ladies on August 9th. Please head to www.TheGLOHouse.com to make a contribution or contact Rushan at 076-084-0618 to donate products. Let’s work together to create an inspiring and impactful Women’s Day!” the event statement reads.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is petitioning to End Corruption in the Department of Health! #JusticeForBabitaDoekaran, Babita Deokarans trial continues on Monday. Sign here to lend your voice.

On Friday, 11 August at 10 – 12 am, The Presidential Climate Commission invites you to join a series of public dialogues on implementing the just transition. These dialogues will bring together subject experts and social partners for open discussions about different aspects of the just transition, including gender and social inclusion, the political economy, social support mechanisms, and industrial development strategies. Register here

DM