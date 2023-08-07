Maverick Life

BOOK REVIEW

‘Things My Mother Left Me’ seeks to dismantle generational trauma experienced by black women

‘Things My Mother Left Me’ seeks to dismantle generational trauma experienced by black women
Pulane Mlilo Mpondo's debut book of short stories ‘Things My Mother Left Me’. (Photo: Supplied)
By Chuma Nontsele
07 Aug 2023
0

‘Things My Mother Left Me’ is a collection of short stories that explore the lives of women who encounter the abrasive effects of systemic flaws, broken homes, and existing in a patriarchal society while carrying unresolved generational trauma. 

Pulane Mlilo Mpondo started off as a poet, writing poetry inspired by African-American singers Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, who, in addition to writing about romance and personal growth, also explore themes of African heritage and the experiences of black communities, particularly in the US.

The 34-year-old Mpondo’s debut offering, Things My Mother Left Me, an anthology of six interconnected short stories, seeks to dismantle and then restructure popular perceptions of African women. Mpondo plays around with literature and makes use of metaphors to deliver vivid visuals, energy and sounds that emotionally capture the reader to better understand the beauty, desperation and the emotional rollercoaster her characters are on.

She writes: “I hear them climb onto my roof, the men, they have given up all negotiations with the door. But the roof is no good either, it’s too hot up there, the corrugated iron that covers my home as quick to gather and boast of the heat. That iron roof makes life uncomfortable, it bakes and heaves with the heat, playing musical chairs, making us unwelcome visitors in our own home. That roof is cruel, and now it is burning the soles of the men who are trying to save our lives”.

Mpondo attributes her remarkable ability to paint a picture in the reader’s mind and take over their emotional state to her own curiosity about the details and minutiae of other people’s stories, whether it be her helper or conversations in a taxi. Says Mpondo: “I have always loved a good story. I will always ask someone to share a good story with me. I would hear these really interesting stories that the women in my life or the women I encounter share, like my helper. I love taxis, I haven’t taken a taxi in a while but I used to enjoy the taxi because of the kind of storytelling that would happen there.”

The mother of three tells Daily Maverick that she needs no special routine to activate her enchanted pen, but a bottle of wine and a quiet night where the stories narrate themselves.  

“There’s something about writing at night. It feels like the stories tell themselves and when it’s dead quiet, the house is still and I have a bottle of wine, I sit and I wait and then it happens. I don’t practice a particular ritual to evoke the creativity. I find myself in an environment or in the company of people that reflect the stories that I’m writing,” says Mpondo.

Read more in Daily Maverick: One Hand in the Fire, the Other in the Flames. Unthere Black Women

The six short stories that make up the anthology are divided into chapters that bleed into each other, to tell the stories of women who have become victims of a misogynistic and patriarchal world, where men thrive off of women’s pain and sufferings. In the same breath, Mpondo celebrates the sisterhood between women in desperate positions.

In the opening chapter, Mpondo captures the reader’s attention with a sadly familiar story of an abusive marriage. In this case, the husband intentionally lights a house on fire with his wife and children trapped inside with hopes of killing them. Mpondo digs further into the roots of the misogynistic and vicious treatment of women, with a particular focus on one-sided marriages in black communities, where love is not reciprocated.

She goes on to introduce supernatural themes such as black magic and soul sacrifices. She borrows the biblical snake from the Garden of Eden to represent a villain that feeds on the heels of the women in these stories, with the aim of engaging the supernatural aspect of the stories with the tangible.

Still, amid the chaos, Mpondo allows for the romance of sisterhood to comfort a fellow woman and relieve her of her misery. 

“This is not a political book, it’s about the community of black girls and how they navigate and how they have forgotten what a powerful group of people they are especially when they get together,” explains Mpondo.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Black woman, you are on your own

Mpondo explains that although the representation of the struggles faced by black women is modelled in the book, the characters are also likely to represent people who might not be able to access the book due to systemic boundaries that limit access to literature for some communities. With this in mind, the author is exploring ways in which the stories can reach a broader audience.

“I am trying to find ways to make the book more accessible whether it be an audiovisual creation to get the message of the story going. I believe that the messaging of the story is so important,” she says. 

As she takes a break from writing, Mpondo has embarked on an interior design journey launching the décor range Khacube Home, which is inspired by the themes of her debut novel. She uses the images embedded in the book which she turns into wall rugs and cushions.

Mpondo hopes that every reader learns the truth about themselves after reading the book. 

“Everything of mine is about raising consciousness about how humans are more than their physical. There’s a whole legion of ancestors that you come from, that walk with you. Every choice you make impacts the generation that comes from you,” says Mpondo. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Maverick News

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
South Africa

Banking scam — international crime syndicate targets South Africans using smartphones
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Panyaza Lesufi’s long, treacherous road to owning SA’s hottest political potato — unemployment
Maverick News

Panyaza Lesufi’s long, treacherous road to owning SA’s hottest political potato — unemployment

TOP READS IN SECTION

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
Maverick News

Day 4: Brace for another day of Western Cape taxi strike after Santaco-government talks collapse
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Maverick News

Here comes El Niño – and experts warn South Africa to ‘be prepared for the worst’
Forget about swiping for Uber or Bolt — e-hailing services have joined Cape Town's taxi strike action
Maverick News

Forget about swiping for Uber or Bolt — e-hailing services have joined Cape Town's taxi strike action
Bok fringe players pose tough questions for management before RWC 2023 squad announcement
Maverick News

Bok fringe players pose tough questions for management before RWC 2023 squad announcement

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options