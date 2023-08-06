DM168

FOOTBALL

Colombian teen powerhouse Linda Caicedo: from cancer setback to world star

Colombian teen powerhouse Linda Caicedo: from cancer setback to world star
Linda Caicedo of Colombia in action in the the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Group H match against Morocco at Perth Rectangular Stadium on 3 August. (Photo: Paul Kane / Getty Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
06 Aug 2023
0

From her individual displays at the 2023 World Cup, Colombia’s star forward seems poised to entrench herself further as a force on the football pitch. But it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the teen sensation.

Colombia’s star forward Linda Caicedo has proven to be one of the revelations of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, ­currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

For those who know and have followed the 18-year-old’s rapid rise to the upper echelons of global superstardom, her exploits are hardly a surprise.

However, those who were not privy to the young prospect’s brilliance have been firmly put on notice.

football caicedo

Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup Group H match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium on 30 July. (Photo: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)

Caicedo is perfectly poised to be one of football’s leading lights for years to come.

Already she has shown her star quality by netting one of the goals of the tournament as Colombia downed two-time World Cup winners Germany in Group H. She also netted as her country cruised past South Korea in the opening World Cup game.

She may be just a teenager, over and above being one of the stars of the national team, but Caicedo has so far handled that pressure and expectation relatively well. However, there was a scare in the lead-up to the Germany match when she collapsed during training, clutching her chest.

Colombia coach Nelson Abadia played down the incident, saying Caicedo was merely fatigued because of the demands of the occasion, and that it was nothing to worry about. He was proven right when she brushed aside that incident and scored that stunning strike against the Germans.

Overcoming adversity

The forward, born in February 2005 in the town of Candelaria, has faced and overcome tougher challenges in her young life. This includes being diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was just 15 years old.

By this time, she had already made her debut at club level – turning out in the colours of local outfit América de Cali. Despite her tender age, she was by then also part of the senior national team setup.

She left América in early 2020 after playing an integral role as the team won its first Colombian Women’s Football League crown. She joined cross-town rivals Deportivo Cali to continue her development. That’s when the cancer blow struck her and threatened to halt her rise.

After surgery to remove the cancerous tumour, the then 15-year-old underwent months of chemotherapy.

“It was a difficult process. Thank God I could overcome it,” she told the BBC. “My family was always behind me and my [national team] was always close as well.”

This support did not stop her from worrying about the future and what it held for her, as well as her budding football career.

“The day they were going to operate on me I thought I would not be able to return to top-level football,” said Caicedo, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.

Those fears were put to bed in late 2020. After her last round of chemotherapy, which had also left her bedridden, she was declared cancer-free.

She made her debut for Deportivo at the tail-end of 2020. In 2021 she claimed her second domestic league title, playing an important role as her new team won their first league title. Caicedo was back.

The attacker spent another year with Deportivo. By this time, some of the world’s biggest football sides were tracking her progress closely. Spanish giants Barcelona had expressed interest. She was also said to be on the radar of English side Chelsea.

Ultimately, in February 2023 she chose Real Madrid as her next destination. There she has also made her mark as she continues to go from strength to strength. But what is her secret to success at such a young age?

“[It comes] from the streets. From playing in my neighbourhood. From what I learnt playing with boys when I was a kid. And obviously from processing all that, I was able to take advantage of it,” she told Fifa.

“I’m still developing. The pressure takes its toll sometimes. But mentally I’m preparing myself to keep doing what I enjoy doing and to keep having fun,” Caicedo said.

Hunger to play

Before heading to Madrid she demonstrated that she had put her health issues aside. Over the course of 2022, she represented Colombia at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups.

She also helped the senior side to reach the Copa América final where, although Colombia was vanquished by Brazil, Caicedo was named Player of the Tournament.

“We know her and how talented she is … she’s surprised us but she still has a long way to go. The good thing is that she’s humble, has both feet on the ground and knows that we’re all here to help her improve,” said compatriot Daniela Montoya.

“There’s no limit for Linda. She’s a player who’s destined for great things,” said another national teammate, Leicy Santos.

So highly is Caicedo rated that some are already comparing her to one of the game’s all-time greats – Brazilian legend Marta.

Although she remains way off the stratospheric heights reached by Marta in her own stellar career, she has shown great potential over the past five years.

Who is to say she won’t usurp Queen Marta one day?

For now, though, she will keep her feet on the ground and use them to run rings around defenders. DM

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
DM168

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Startling twists in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial as no-nonsense former Orlando Pirates soccer player judge cracks the whip
Maverick News

Startling twists in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial as no-nonsense former Orlando Pirates soccer player judge cracks the whip
Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
Maverick Life

Toyota’s beefy new Prado and 70 series sibling set to cruise into SA in 2024
Boks have most Rugby World Cup bases covered, but composition of the final squad is far from settled
DM168

Boks have most Rugby World Cup bases covered, but composition of the final squad is far from settled

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
Maverick News

SA ‘Killer Mum' Lauren Dickason’s New Zealand murder trial is a chillingly strange, sad and complex affair
If I were an alien that landed on Earth, I’d douse SA in a potent serum to combat empathy and humour deficiency
DM168

If I were an alien that landed on Earth, I’d douse SA in a potent serum to combat empathy and humour deficiency
The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
DM168

The Netball World Cup tournament scores plenty of points – but also drops the ball
Startling twists in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial as no-nonsense former Orlando Pirates soccer player judge cracks the whip
Maverick News

Startling twists in Senzo Meyiwa’s murder trial as no-nonsense former Orlando Pirates soccer player judge cracks the whip
Boks have most Rugby World Cup bases covered, but composition of the final squad is far from settled
DM168

Boks have most Rugby World Cup bases covered, but composition of the final squad is far from settled

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options