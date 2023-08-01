Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant

Elon Musk Wades Into South African Politics With Post Blasting Controversial Chant
Elon Musk, billionaire and chief executive officer of Tesla, at the Viva Tech fair in Paris, France, on Friday, June 16, 2023. Musk predicted his Neuralink Corp. would carry out its first brain implant later this year.
By Bloomberg
01 Aug 2023
0

Elon Musk, the billionaire chief executive officer of X Corp., castigated South African politician Julius Malema over a controversial chant he made at a rally attended by tens of thousands of his party’s supporters over the weekend.

The chant “kill the boer, kill the farmer” made by Malema was popularized in the 1990s by Peter Mokaba, a former youth leader of the African National Congress, which has led the country since the end of White-minority rule in 1994. Mokaba, who died in 2002, argued that the call shouldn’t be literally interpreted, but was a metaphor for taking a stand against apartheid, and last year South Africa’s Equality Court ruled that it didn’t amount to hate speech.

“They are openly pushing for genocide of White people in South Africa,” Musk, who was born in Pretoria and emigrated at the age of 17, said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. He questioned why President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to speak out.

Malema, who founded the Economic Freedom Fighters a decade ago after the ANC expelled him for bringing it into disrepute, has a long history of making radical statements. His party, South Africa’s third-largest, advocates for the nationalization of all land and the redistribution of wealth to the Black majority, policies that have resonated with many poor township residents whose standard of living has improved little since apartheid ended. It won 11% of the vote in the last national elections four years ago.

Read more: Support for South Africa’s Populist Opposition Sinks, Poll Shows

While a poll of 1,517 registered voters published in March by the Social Research Foundation showed the EFF’s share of the vote could sink to as low as 6%, other surveys indicate that it retains the backing of more than 10% of the electorate. Opinion polls also show the ANC risks losing its outright  majority in next year’s elections — and if it does there is a prospect it could enter into coalition with EFF to retain power, as it has done in a number of municipalities.

The EFF’s popularity and financial muscle were on stark display at its 10th anniversary rally, when it packed out out the 94,736-seat FNB Stadium in Soweto, near Johannesburg, on July 29. Several top bands performed at the event, which culminated with Malema being raised into the air on a platform at the end of his address to wild applause.

“We are taking government in 2024,” Malema told the crowd. “The revolution in South Africa is guaranteed.”

Malema adopted a more conciliatory tone in a meeting with diplomats on July 28, saying South Africa would remain open for business when his party takes power and privately owned mines and banks won’t be shut, but that the country needed to be dealt with on “equal terms.”

“With the European Union, don’t ask what will we ask from you,” he said in reply to a question from Spain’s ambassador to South Africa on how he foresaw future relations with the bloc. “That is a big brother mentality. What are you going to ask from us? We are not asking for anything, we are fine. Let us relate as equals, not as a beggar and a big brother supplier.”

Malema also warned the US not to threaten to withdraw the preferential market access South Africa enjoys under the African Growth and Opportunity Act in response to it maintaining relations with Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.

“You can’t use AGOA to threaten us in terms of our sovereignty and foreign policy,” he said. “You can do away with AGOA. We will remain with our sovereignty.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Op-eds

Referee followed protocols with decision to ‘play on’ after Williams was left unconscious but was he wrong?
Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
South Africa

Bloubergstrand Beach outside Cape Town could lose its shoreline by the end of the century
Hawks arrest OR Tambo municipal officials over millions paid for unfinished and unbuilt dams
South Africa

Hawks arrest OR Tambo municipal officials over millions paid for unfinished and unbuilt dams
Magistrate blasts State’s ‘weak’ case, grants bail to Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit officers
Maverick News

Magistrate blasts State’s ‘weak’ case, grants bail to Mashatile’s VIP Protection Unit officers
It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures
Maverick News

It’s a ‘nightmare’ – workers and customers struggle amid Post Office failures

TOP READS IN SECTION

Botswana, South Africa Seek Funds for $230 Million Minerals Line
Newsdeck

Botswana, South Africa Seek Funds for $230 Million Minerals Line
Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
Newsdeck

Musk draws heat from San Francisco over giant X logo
I have a picture for you! 23 July - 29 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 23 July – 29 July 2023
Migration through Panama's perilous Darien Gap hits all-time high
Newsdeck

Migration through Panama's perilous Darien Gap hits all-time high
Kremlin says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia
Newsdeck

Kremlin says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks reportedly planned in Saudi Arabia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options