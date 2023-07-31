Flavourful, wholesome, and delicious, these bran muffins are easy to throw together, not sugary and healthy to boot.

Whip up the batter and bake them freshly in the morning, so they’re ready for an on-the-run breakfast, a school lunch box filler, or a midday snack.

Use pure wheat bran, not bran cereal, because the latter is often packed with hidden sugar.

I’ve added blueberries but cranberries, chopped dried apricots, or raisins would be just as good.

Blueberry and bran muffins

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour

1 cup wheat bran

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 large egg

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup canola or other plain oil

1/3 cup mashed ripe banana (or unsweetened applesauce)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup milk

2/3 cup blueberries, walnuts, raisins or other fruit

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C). Spray a muffin pan with nonstick spray or use liners.

Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

Whisk the egg, honey, oil, mashed banana/applesauce, vanilla, and milk together in a medium bowl and pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Mix well but don’t overmix the batter. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold in the blueberries or other fruits.

Spoon the batter evenly into liners, filling them ¾ to the top. Bake for five minutes at 220°C, then drop the temperature to 180°C and bake for about 15 minutes until a toothpick or skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow the muffins to cool for five minutes in the muffin pan before transfering to a wire rack. DM