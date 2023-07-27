World

GROUNDUP

UK professor Jim Skea elected chair of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change at critical juncture

UK professor Jim Skea elected chair of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change at critical juncture
Jim Skea of the United Kingdom was elected chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
By Matthew Hirsch
27 Jul 2023
0

South Africa's professor Debra Roberts had also been in the running to take the helm of the IPCC.

Jim Skea of the United Kingdom was elected chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in Nairobi on Wednesday night. The IPCC is one of the most important bodies tackling climate change.

Skea, who has nearly 40 years of experience in climate change, was elected by 90 votes to 69 in a run-off with Thelma Krug.

South Africa’s Professor Debra Roberts, who would have been the first woman and African to be chair, had received support from the African Union as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa, but missed out.

Read more in Daily Maverick: South African scientist Debra Roberts nominated to head world expert body on climate crisis

The elections — the first to have women candidates running for chair — took place at the United Nations Environment Programme headquarters in Nairobi during the IPCC’s 59th Session.

Elections for other IPCC Bureau positions, including co-chairs of IPCC working groups, are taking place from 26 to 28 July.

Skea thanked the other candidates and those who voted for him. He paid tribute to outgoing chair Hoesung Lee.

“My ambition is to lead an IPCC that is truly representative and inclusive … where everyone feels valued and heard,” said Skea.

“I will pursue three priorities: improving inclusiveness and diversity, shielding scientific integrity and policy relevance of IPCC assessment reports, and making the effective use of the best available science on climate change,” he told delegates.

Kenya’s Climate Change and Forestry Minister Soipan Tuya, who welcomed the candidates earlier in the week, said, “Countries like mine, with highly variable climate and high vulnerability, will continue to bear the brunt of climate change in the absence of appropriate response measures.

“We all appreciate that for the various climate change interventions of adaptation and mitigation to be effected, we need climate financing that is both responsive and at scale.”

She said that together with the African Union, Kenya would be hosting the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi from 4 to 6 September. It will be themed on Africa’s renewable energy, arable land potential, critical minerals and the carbon sinks on the continent. DM

First published by GroundUp.

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
South Africa

Who’s in charge of SA — ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula or President Cyril Ramaphosa?
Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
MPs among 439 EFF members named, shamed and banned from birthday bash for failing to secure buses
Maverick News

MPs among 439 EFF members named, shamed and banned from birthday bash for failing to secure buses
Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum
Maverick News

Powerful US senator Jim Risch tables legislation to scuttle SA’s hosting of Agoa forum

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Maverick News

Rondebosch Boys’ High rugby coach in court on charges of alleged assault of rival minor player
Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
Maverick News

Poor turnout of African leaders expected at Putin’s summit
United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
Maverick News

United African Stokvel’s digital investment scam stretched from SA to neighbouring countries
STFU: How the Russian/SA modern love affair explains a media blackout
Maverick News

STFU: How the Russian/SA modern love affair explains a media blackout
‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry
Maverick News

‘None of your business who paid me’, ‘consultant’ Paul Ngobeni tells Section 194 inquiry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo