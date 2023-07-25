Newsdeck

Dutch arrest

‘Operation Cookie Monster’: Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case

‘Operation Cookie Monster’: Dutch arrest their most-wanted suspect in cyber case
FBI Deputy Director Paul M. Abbate delivers the keynote address at the seventh annual Boston Conference on Cyber Security in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA, 07 June 2023. Abbate spoke of the FBI's recent shutdown of the data leak platforms, BreachForurms and Genesis Market, as well as the use of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to stop cyber criminals working outside of the United States. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER
By Reuters
25 Jul 2023
0

Dutch police have arrested a man they described as their most wanted suspect in the investigation into the Genesis Market, a dark web marketplace for stolen computer credentials, shut down in a multi-national crackdown dubbed "Operation Cookie Monster".

The Genesis website was closed in April in an operation said at the time to involve law enforcement agencies from 17 countries and more than 120 arrests.

International investigators said the site had been used to sell stolen online credentials, such as web browser fingerprints and cookies, from more than 2 million people. The credentials could be used by hackers to bypass anti-fraud protections.

In a statement, police said the 32-year-old Dutch national, a resident of Brazil, could be one of the top 10 users of the Genesis Market.

They did not identify him or give details of the crimes he was alleged to have committed, beyond saying he was suspected of having duped many people, some of whom were robbed for tens of thousands of euros.

The suspect was arrested last week when he was in the Netherlands but police did not publicise the arrest until this week for investigative purposes.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van CampenhoutEditing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
Maverick News

We were protecting SA’s second most important citizen, says Mashatile protection officer in highway assault case
It’s possible now to see a future without load shedding – Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Maverick News

It’s possible now to see a future without load shedding – Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
SA couple sentenced for unlawfully exporting vulnerable sungazer lizards
Maverick News

SA couple sentenced for unlawfully exporting vulnerable sungazer lizards
Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
Maverick News

Access denied — Daily Maverick barred from Russia-Africa Summit after journalist accreditation revoked
In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods
Maverick News

In these KZN towns, the power of Pollyannas is cleaning up neighbourhoods

TOP READS IN SECTION

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
Newsdeck

South African Firm Moves to Block Eskom Power-Grid Regulations
North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
Newsdeck

North Korea fires two missiles after US submarine arrives in South
I have a picture for you! 16 July - 22 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 16 July – 22 July 2023
Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power
Newsdeck

Israel lawmakers pass controversial law to limit judges’ power
US sues Texas over floating border barriers
Newsdeck

US sues Texas over floating border barriers

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options