Most Actionists would say that it isn’t in their nature to give up.

Even after a five-year battle, Jacques swore he would never stop campaigning for the Lehae Community Library to be opened to the public. It may sound trivial but Jacques knows how important a library can be.

During matric, he didn’t have a safe space to study or access to information provided by books and a good Wi-Fi network, resources that can be a deciding factor in the education of many young people in South Africa.

“It is up to the community of Lehae to push for change, so I had to be an example. I can’t speak about activism without making a change myself. It has to start with me.”

The library building was completed in 2018, a grand structure boldly rising above the small weathered homes that make up the township on the outskirts of Lenasia, Gauteng. But until recently, the building was closed to the public. For five years a high fence surrounded it and guards sat at the entrance not allowing anyone in.

With the support of the youth programme at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Jacques took it upon himself to get the library opened. Over the years he has marched, picketed and engaged in numerous community discussions. He approached ministers and counsellors, relentlessly barraging them with questions about why the public building was still closed to the public. Although there are records of budgets and spending, issues were clearly still being covered up.

“I wasn’t raised to give up. I am the type of person who, if I believe in something, I stand by it and you will never convince me otherwise. I feel like I had nothing until the day that the library opened. The day it opened to the youth, the community of Lehae felt the victory. I could say, ‘Yes, I did something’.”

On 25 May 2023, the library doors were finally opened to the public with a ceremony that neglected to mention Jacques’ hard work and his selfless passion for uplifting the lives of the young learners of Lehae.

“From now on my job is to build an inclusive society where the community is fully involved and aware of what is going on with the library. I will be fighting for it to stay a safe space for all.”

At 23 years old, Jacques is just finding his feet in the world of activism, still learning that it can be a rewarding yet thankless task. The mission to open a local library may seem small, but the opportunities that he has opened up are immeasurable. DM

The Actionists was launched in early 2023 by photographer Thom Pierce. It consists of on-the-ground problem solvers, community activists, climate campaigners and human rights defenders who don’t just talk but who take direct action. They’re the people you can go to when you don’t know where to turn, who won’t stop working for the change they want to see in the world. The Actionists is also a growing community of people who care about the future of South Africa.

Through a series of photographic stories, Pierce profiles a wide range of people around the country who are providing vital services, intuitive solutions and unrelenting activism.

Through the website, discussion forum and social media, the aim is to provide tangible ways for people to get involved. The intention is to inspire and inform, to challenge the idea that nothing is being done, to create a network of Actionists and to bring people who need help together with the people who can provide a solution.

Nominate Actionists in your circle at www.theactionists.co.za or email [email protected]