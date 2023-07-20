Business Maverick

COST OF LIVING

School fees at the top of the stress class for South Africans

School fees at the top of the stress class for South Africans
(Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)
By Neesa Moodley
20 Jul 2023
0

Those earning less than R5,000 a month were most stressed about paying debts and school fees. Those earning R35,000 or more were most concerned about interest rate increases.

Payment of school fees emerged as a top money stress factor, ahead of inflation and interest rates, for South Africans in DebtBusters’ second annual Money Stress Tracker survey.

More than 35,000 respondents who are not currently in debt counselling were included in the online 2023 survey.

Of the 78% who admitted to financial stress, 94% said it was affecting their home life and 78% their work life, while 77% believed it was affecting their health.

Short-term concerns continue to be the primary reason for this stress. Half the respondents said running out of money before month-end was their main worry. As one respondent so succinctly put it: “There’s more month than money.”

The payment of school fees as a top concern makes sense given that, two months ago, the TPN Credit Bureau reported that more than 40% of school fee accounts were in arrears at the end of December 2022. TPN further reported that 25% of parents did not make any sort of payment towards outstanding school fees.

Rewards programme School-Days offers parents and donors the opportunity to earn points which can be used towards school fees. The programme works via an app or online registration and you receive a membership, or School-Days Edu number, that allows you to earn points every time you shop at retail partners, including Dis-Chem and Baby City. 

Unlike the popular MySchool Card, the School-Days rewards programme allows you to allocate points specifically towards your own family’s education fees. You can add up to four beneficiaries, up to two schools, the Adopt-A-School Foundation and/or your family.

According to Old Mutual, school fees for a child who started Grade R last year could amount to around R875,000 by the end of their 13-year public schooling.

“Parents looking to put their children through private schooling would need to account for R1.89-million on average,” the financial services giant says.

The DebtBusters Money Stress Tracker results tie in with the annual Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor 2023 released this week, which shows that 11% of South Africans have moved their children to less expensive schools.

Fifty percent of South Africans told Old Mutual they were saving towards their children’s education, up from 43% last year, and 29% were using a stokvel to save for school fees or to cover education costs.

Benay Sager, head of DebtBusters, says while all respondents said the biggest money stress factor was running out of money before the end of the month, the next concern for people 55 or older was having enough to retire. People between the ages of 25 and 44 were more worried about paying off debt.

In terms of income bands, those earning less than R5,000 a month were most stressed about paying debts and school fees. Those earning R35,000 or more were most concerned about interest rate increases. 

“This indicates that the highest earners feel the impact of rising interest rates on their financial situation,” said Sager. 

The Reserve Bank on Thursday held back on raising interest rates, although Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago did not rule out further hikes. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Maverick News

Security breaches on the increase as manhunt shuffles along following assault on Pretoria SAPS building
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine
South Africa

Drinking out the box — South Africa’s favourite tipple is a sweet wine

TOP READS IN SECTION

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Maverick News

Joburg CBD street collapses after explosion, residents instructed to leave area
Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
South Africa

Pick n Pay's Gareth Ackerman issues dire warning to SA government in annual address
Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Ukraine Crisis

Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Maverick News

Independent panel completes investigation into Lady R’s Simon’s Town sojourn
Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile
Maverick News

Emergency teams race to find source of Johannesburg explosion as city centre remains volatile

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your voice is important to us.

Take our 5-min reader survey so we can give you the news you deserve.

Take the Survey
ReaderSurvey_Mictap
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options