Our Burning Planet

KIGALI CONFERENCE

Unjust transition — ‘most of those experiencing energy poverty are women and girls’

Unjust transition — ‘most of those experiencing energy poverty are women and girls’
Image generated using AI. (Image: gencraft)
By Onke Ngcuka
18 Jul 2023
0

The Women Deliver Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, has heard that it’s key for women to be central to the just transition as they are primary caretakers — energy in the home is an essential part of fulfilling that role.

Mainstream narratives around the just energy transition assume universal energy access, but one in three people do not have access to electricity. Most of those experiencing energy poverty are women and girls, said Sheila Oparaocha, director of the International Network on Gender and Sustainable Energy.

“The mainstream narrative of the just energy transition assumes first of all, that you have energy. It assumes that we are transitioning to net zero by 2050. And it also assumes that the deployment of large-scale renewable energy is the fastest way to achieve this goal,” Oparaocha said. 

“The reality is that… one in three people on this planet do not have access to energy. When you break those numbers down, most of them show that 80% of those without access to energy are living in Africa. And when you further deconstruct that, you find that those individuals in poor communities [affected by poor energy access] are mostly women.” 

Oparaocha was speaking during a panel discussion on “Women, Climate and the Just Transition” at the Women Deliver Conference in Kigali, Rwanda. The conference, which has brought together more than 6,000 delegates who are stakeholders in the feminist movement, is one of the largest platforms for the gathering of multiple sectors to advance the intersectional feminist movement.

On the panel alongside Oparaocha were Jacqueline Patterson, the founder and executive director of the Chisholm Legacy Project; Makoma Lekalakala, the director of Earthlife Africa; and Thuli Makama, the Africa senior adviser of Oil Change International. The discussion was moderated by Ellen Dorsey, the executive director of the Wallace Global Fund.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Women are locked out of the climate adaptation plan — we need to align culture and tradition to fix this

Lekalakala focused on the South African context, the increase in climate-induced natural disasters and the role of the Presidential Climate Commission’s public consultations in the lead-up to the just energy transition. She highlighted that mostly women were present for the consultations.

“The plans and pathways to a just energy transition should be generative rather than destructive, which should include plans to rehabilitate land and areas that have been destroyed. What is also important in the just transition framework is the issue around distributive justice; the possibility of socially owned economic activity in the society; energy democracy, socially owned electricity generation and decentralised energy systems. 

“The women in different communities have been preaching for these solutions… in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Lekalakala.

She said it was key for women to be central to the transition as women were primary caretakers and energy in the home was an essential part of fulfilling that role. 

Women also tend to be smallholder farmers, who produce 80% of the food in developing countries and need decentralised sources of energy such as community-based mini-grids to use for agricultural equipment and processing farm foods.

Fossil fuel companies tend to push back against the just transition by claiming that the industry is a job creator and further develops the countries where they extract, said Makama, adding that this was a false claim.

A report, The Sky’s Limit Africa, by Makama’s organisation, Oil Change International, found that women face a disproportionate unemployment rate in fossil fuel-producing countries.

Furthermore, the lack of energy access has a disproportionate effect on women and girls who are tasked with collecting firewood; alongside the health effects of collecting and burning fuelwood.

The report adds, however, that in pursuing the just energy transition, the gender inequalities experienced by women as a result of energy poverty, should be addressed so as to not exacerbate the existing disparities. 

“The key challenge that we have is the lack of political and financial will… we do know that a lot of money is coming to the [NGO] sector but… there is no clear vision on how to invest in [gender-smart] issues,” Oparaocha said. 

“Only 6% of climate finance goes to energy access, and more worrying is that 9% of all energy sector development finance is directed towards gender equality. As we are sitting here, there is really a funding crisis — it’s not just an energy or climate crisis, it’s really a funding crisis.” DM

To read all about Daily Maverick’s recent The Gathering: Earth Edition, click here.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Ukraine Crisis

Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Safa shenanigans dull Banyana Banyana’s shine in World Cup build-up
South Africa

Safa shenanigans dull Banyana Banyana’s shine in World Cup build-up
Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Maverick News

Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances

TOP READS IN SECTION

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options