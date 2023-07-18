Maverick Citizen

MANDELA DAY 2023

On Mandela Day, residents of Missionvale ask for business and work rather than donations

On Mandela Day, residents of Missionvale ask for business and work rather than donations
Local ballroom dancers give attendees at the Missionvale business expo a taste of their talent on Mandela Day, 18 July 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Estelle Ellis
18 Jul 2023
0

At the Missionvale Care Centre in the heart of one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s poorest areas, the aim of this Mandela Day was not to receive donations, but to showcase the talents of local entrepreneurs and distribute the CVs of those who want to work.

Holding a Mandela Day with a difference, the people of Missionvale came to the Missionvale Care Centre on Tuesday to show off their skills and share their CVs to show that they are ready to work.

The centre’s Linda van Oudheusden said it was their first business expo and they were very proud of the event.

missionvale

A Missionvale resident displays baked goods on sale at the business expo on Mandela Day, 18 July 2023. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Everyone who wished to take part was given something to do, from children welcoming guests in the parking lot to young men offering to carry bags and boxes. Models showing off the clothes made by local designers and seamstresses received standing ovations from the audience.

Repeating the old saying that if you give a man a fish, he has food for a day, but if you teach him to fish, he will have food forever, centre manager Sabrina Kala said they were officially declaring that it was time for “fishing lessons”.

“This is when I start to love my job very much,” she said. 

missionvale veggies

Vegetables grown in the Missionvale Care Centre’s garden were on sale. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

missionvale craft

Craft and needlework products produced by Missionvale residents were on sale. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The centre showcased local businesses, including craft and fashion initiatives, but also had a stack of CVs of young people looking for work.

Normoyle Primary School, which is based at the centre, showed off the talents of their children, as did the women from the Missionvale Fitness Club. The centre also has a large community garden, where keen gardeners were selling their produce.

missionvale steel band

The steel band from the Normoyle Primary School in action. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

missionvale

The men’s support group from Missionvale Care Centre perform a song. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Lucky Ngamlana, who facilitates the youth empowerment programme at the centre, said their main focus was to uplift the community.

The centre was started in 1987 by Sister Ethel Normoyle from the Little Company of Mary in Ireland. During her residence in Nelson Mandela Bay, she would tell the story of how she found herself on a hill looking out over Missionvale and was shocked by the poverty. She often described it as the moment she knew that she was “to go no further”.

She would make the 45-minute walk to Missionvale every day from her home. Eventually, she was permitted to use a tree outside someone’s house for shelter. Here, she started providing basic healthcare to residents. 

The first building of what was to become the Missionvale Care Centre was constructed in 1988. Normoyle, a beloved resident of Nelson Mandela Bay, died in August 2021.

The centre has its own primary school and nutrition programme, an animal health clinic, a youth skills development programme and a community health centre. The centre also hosts support groups for men and women, a craft group and a fitness group.

Hundreds of elderly people walk up to 30km a day for their daily meal at the centre. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Free State high court dismisses Nandipha Magudumana’s leave to appeal extradition ruling 
Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Ukraine Crisis

Arresting Putin risks engaging in war with Russia, President Ramaphosa warns on national security
Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Maverick News

Marico Chrome Mine liquidation adds to North West community’s grievances
Father Michael Lapsley: ‘To the person who sent the letter bomb, I am grateful for what you’ve given me’
South Africa

Father Michael Lapsley: ‘To the person who sent the letter bomb, I am grateful for what you’ve given me’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Maverick News

Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Maverick News

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Maverick News

‘President Mkhwebane’ — suspended public protector hints at possible post-inquiry career in politics
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Maverick News

Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are
Maverick News

Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
[%% img-description %%]
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options