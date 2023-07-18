Newsdeck

More money coming to American Cricket League, say big US investors

18 Jul 2023
A group of investors, including Microsoft CEO Sayta Nadella, is determined to bring the world’s second most popular sport to the US. After a sold-out opening night, Major League Cricket wants to keep building on the early success. 

The league kicked off its inaugural season last Thursday with the Texas Super Kings beating the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Dallas.

The Super Kings are part-owned by Anurag Jain, managing partner of venture capital firm Perot Jain, and his long-time business partner real estate billionaire Ross Perot Jr.

Jain, who grew up playing cricket in India, said he’s hoping investment in the new league will create a premier product that can tap into the sport’s global popularity, second only to soccer.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure required and we’re bringing the top players over here,” said Jain. “We’ve put a lot of money into the league and for a period of time, we’ll need to invest more money.”

Investors have already said they’ll pour $120-million into the nascent league.

Jain is joined by investors including Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Nadella, who has a piece of Seattle’s professional team, the Orcas.

Eskom and its COO Jan Oberholzer to ‘part ways by mutual agreement’
Russia pulls the plug on Ukraine grain export deal
Unanswered questions, Part Three: Seeking clarity on role of ‘legal adviser’ Paul Ngobeni in Mkhwebane’s high-profile cases
Secrecy cloaks 2010 Fifa World Cup Legacy Trust after Danny Jordaan may have been caught in a lie
Ramokgopa blames ‘perfect storm’ for bumped-up blackouts, but says ‘lessons’ were learnt – here they are

Crimea Bridge: why is it important and what happened to it
Global temperatures near record highs as US, China meet on climate
I have a picture for you! 9 July – 15 July 2023
Moscow halts grain deal after bridge to Crimea struck
I have a picture for you! 3 July – 8 July 2023

