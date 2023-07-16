DM168

PHANTOM SHARES

The Finance Ghost: Sasol move is not exactly a breath of fresh air

The Finance Ghost: Sasol move is not exactly a breath of fresh air
The Sasol liquid fuels facility in Sasolburg. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By The Finance Ghost
16 Jul 2023
0

Under immense pressure for its emissions, Sasol tried to get an exemption from the regulators for the boilers at its Secunda operations. They weren’t interested.

Under the National Environment Management: Air Quality Act, Sasol is required to obtain atmospheric emission licences based on minimum emission standards. Although the company has spent more than R7-billion on emission reduction projects in the past five years, it still faces difficulties in achieving complete compliance.

Specifically, the major challenge lies in reducing sulphur dioxide emissions from the boilers at Secunda Operations. Sasol applied for an alternative emission load basis for these boilers, but the application was declined by the national air quality officer. Sasol plans to appeal against this decision to the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment. Although Sasol has a roadmap in place to address this issue, it is clear that it cannot be resolved overnight.

‘Farewell, Bell,’ says Leon Goosen

The CEO of Bell Equipment, Leon Goosen, has resigned. He has been in the hot seat during a period of incredibly difficult global conditions, yet the performance at Bell has been exceptional. The share price is up about 200% since the pandemic lows and has risen more than 31% in the past 12 months.

He will be around until the end of December 2023 for a handover period, though no successor has been named yet.

Headline earnings per share for the interim period are expected to be at least 30% higher, which suggests a minimum of 273 cents for the interim period. That’s an appealing valuation multiple when annualised, as the share price is only R15.25.

The improved market conditions this year have been credited for this positive development. Bell’s cyclical nature, however, is why the market puts a stubbornly low multiple on the business. 

Invicta keeps on trucking

Invicta has announced further investment in Singapore by acquiring a 50% stake in KMP Far East, a business focused on heavy-duty diesel engine parts for industrial and agricultural machinery in Southeast Asia.

This move follows Invicta’s earlier acquisition of KMP in the UK and US.

Invicta has also acquired 100% of the shares of Imexpart Limited (Imex), an independent distributor of truck parts, in the UK.

This acquisition provides geographic diversification in line with Invicta’s strategy and offers opportunities to leverage the company’s strong procurement capabilities to improve gross margins at Imex.

Invicta shares are up by 7.8% in the past year, with swing traders having no doubt taken advantage of a channel between R26 and R29 that the share price has been stubbornly stuck in.

Tharisa: a taste of heavy metal

Tharisa has provided a quarterly production update, including news on the net cash balance that is a significant proportion of the market cap.

The company’s share price has suffered because of weakness in platinum group metal (PGM) prices, hitting a 52-week low of R16.70 in July. It has jumped by nearly 15% in the past week, though, because PGM prices improved as the dollar weakened.

Although Tharisa cannot control share prices or commodity pricing, it can manage its production and capital allocation. In the third quarter, PGM output increased by 7.9% compared with the preceding quarter (Q3 versus Q2), attributed to improved recoveries and a steady yield. However, chrome output declined by 6.4% despite stable grades, yield and recoveries.

The primary issue lies in pricing, as PGM prices experienced a 16.6% decrease in the third quarter. On the other hand, metallurgical-grade chrome prices saw a 7.8% increase during the same period.

Importantly, Tharisa’s cash position has improved, as cash on hand increased from $205.8-million in March 2023 to $242.6-million in June. The net cash position also rose from $101.1-million to $141.5-million during the same period.

The Karo project remains on track, and Tharisa expects to make a $135-million equity contribution throughout its duration. A recently concluded $130-million facility remains undrawn as of the reporting period.

Although the impact of PGM pricing on Tharisa’s share price cannot be ignored, the company offers favourable PGM exposure compared with other alternatives in the market thanks to the strength of the operations and the chrome exposure to help remove some volatility. Those who bought in the recent dip have been rewarded. DM

After years in investment banking by The Finance Ghost, his mother’s dire predictions came true: he became a ghost.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R29.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Maverick News

‘Sad day for Zimbabwe’ as Mnangagwa passes ‘draconian’ law to silence critics ahead of August poll
Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Maverick News

Zuma in Russia for ‘health reasons’, and his trip is ‘not a secret’, his foundation says
Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
DM168

Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Maverick News

Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company
Maverick News

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Swan Lake in South Africa by Russian ballet company

TOP READS IN SECTION

Beacon of light in the darkness – floral wonders and forest bathing in Grootbos Reserve
DM168

Beacon of light in the darkness – floral wonders and forest bathing in Grootbos Reserve
NPA and police need to step up – for the sake of the innocents wrongfully jailed or killed by unlicensed guns
Maverick News

NPA and police need to step up – for the sake of the innocents wrongfully jailed or killed by unlicensed guns
Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Maverick News

Unlicensed to kill: police corruption, inefficiencies and outdated systems hobble SA gun control
Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
DM168

Blitzboks gave humble new hero Kurt-Lee his tackling skills
Hymn to my ancestors – how a Dutch Reformed evangelist turned a North West cattle post into a spiritual haven
Culture

Hymn to my ancestors – how a Dutch Reformed evangelist turned a North West cattle post into a spiritual haven

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Your opinion matters

At Daily Maverick, we're committed to improving our journalism. Help us to understand your needs, values and preferences by taking our quick reader survey. It only takes 5 to 6 minutes, and your input is invaluable.

Rest assured, the survey is anonymous, and no personal data will be used.

Take the survey→
After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options