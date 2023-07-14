Maverick Life

Giant biodegradable land art in the Swiss Alps, and more from around the world

A picture taken with a drone shows one of the two Diptych giant biodegradable landart painting entitled 'The sun has an appointment with the moon' (Le soleil a rendez-vous avec la lune) by French-Swiss artist Saype is pictured near the summit of the Grand Chamossaire mountain, above the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, 13 July 2023 (issued 14 July 2023). Extending over an area of 2'700 and 3700 square meters, this diptych fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

French-Swiss artist Saype is pictured in front of one of the two Diptych giant biodegradable land art paintings entitled ‘The sun has an appointment with the moon’ (Le Soleil a rendez-vous avec la lune) in Bretaye, above the alpine resort of Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, 13 July 2023 (issued 14 July 2023). Extending over an area of 2’700 and 3700 square meters, this diptych fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

A person looks at spewing lava and billowing smoke during an ongoing volcanic eruption at Litli Hrutur on the Reykjanes peninsula, some 30km south of the capital Reykjavik, Iceland, 13 July 2023. The intensity of the eruption by Litli-Hrutur mountain has ‘decreased dramatically’ since it started on 10 July 2023, with around 300 earthquakes recorded (mostly below 2.0 in magnitude) on the Reykjanes Peninsula, a region known for its sweeping lava fields. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said that due to the ongoing eruption near Litli-Hrutur, volcanic gas pollution was expected from the eruption area along with smoke from burning vegetation. The eruption is occurring in an uninhabited area and it posed no immediate dangers to infrastructure, IMO added. EPA-EFE/ANTON BRINK

A person steps over burning vegetation as people gather at Litli Hrutur on the Reykjanes peninsula during an ongoing volcanic eruption, some 30km south of the capital Reykjavik, Iceland, 13 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTON BRINK

A member of the public watches the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s Chandrayaan-3 (Moon Vehicle-3), on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III Mission 4 (LVM3 M4), lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, in the Southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, 14 July 2023. India’s national space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches its third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 (Moon Vehicle-3), on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III Mission 4 (LVM3 M4) at 02:35 pm IST at the spaceport in Sriharikota. Chandrayaan-3 is the country’s first major mission since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced policies for investment in the space sector to facilitate private satellite launches. Built on a budget of less than $75 million, the Indian space agency attempts to land a rover on the moon and join the group of nations comprising the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China that have made successful soft landings on the moon. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A double rainbow is seen over the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 on July 13, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic reacts to converting match point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the semi-final during Day Eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2023, in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine (L) and Mate Pavic of Croatia (C) react with their trophies and team and family members after winning against Yifan Xu of China and Joran Vliegen of Belgium during their Mixed Doubles final at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 13 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ISABEL INFANTES

Viktoria Reichova of Team Slovakia competes in the Artistic Swimming Women’s Solo Technical Preliminaries on day one of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 14, 2023, in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A person lies in flood waters in New Delhi, India, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The Yamuna River has spilled onto roads surrounding Delhi’s historic Red Fort, reclaiming its ancient flow path as India’s capital is hit by severe flooding. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

American singer Marcus Miller performs on the Auditorium Stravinski stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 13 July 2023. The festival runs from 30 June to 15 July and features over 400 concerts. EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO

US singer Jacob Lusk of soul band Gabriels performs on the Montreux Jazz Lab stage during the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (MJF), in Montreux, Switzerland, 13 July 2023. The festival runs from 30 June to 15 July and features over 400 concerts. EPA-EFE/CYRIL ZINGARO

A runner is gored by a bull of the Miura ranch during the eighth and last ‘Running of the Bulls’ of this year’s Sanfermines Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, 14 July 2023. Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls, known locally as Sanfermines, is held annually from 06 to 14 July in commemoration of the city’s patron saint. Visitors from all over the world attend the fiesta which is also seen as controversial by animal rights organizations. EPA-EFE/Daniel Fernandez

A general view of spectators and runners as they are chased through a street by bulls of the Miura ranch during the eighth and last ‘Running of the Bulls’ of this year’s Sanfermines Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, 14 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Thousands of people demonstrate to reject the ban on bullfighting and cockfighting in Mexico City, Mexico, on 13 July 2023. For the third ‘National March in Defense of Our Traditions and Jobs’ protesters gathered in the Zocalo of Mexico City. The bullfighting ban in Mexico City was extended indefinitely following a judge’s ruling in June 2022. EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel

A wreath of flowers with a picture of the deceased is carried to a fire truck during the funeral service for veteran Newark Firefighter Augusto Acabou at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey, USA, 13 July 2023. Wayne Brooks Jr. and Augusto Acabou died in the line of duty last week while battling the massive cargo ship fire at Port Newark. The cause of the fire and their death remains under investigation. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL DM

