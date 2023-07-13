The youngsters debate the possibilities and limitations of what one can do with a R350 grant (if one qualifies): buy electricity, save up for a generator, ‘eat’ the money, go drinking, or use it for transport to seek employment. The impact of South Africa’s economic and social challenges and failing infrastructure on them is enormous and although they are in despair some are determined to ‘change my country’.

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.

