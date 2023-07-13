Defend Truth

‘Our country, our future’ — youth demand urgent changes to SA governance to safeguard the nation

United We Stand Organisation dancers debate the State of the Nation. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
13 Jul 2023
Tune in for a sizzling State of the Nation Address in 15 minutes ─ not from Parliament but by young adults sitting around a table in Gugulethu: ‘This country is being sold!’, ‘Eskom will work if it has competition!’, ‘The R350 is making the world lazy!’ The scathing but humorous conversation between Litha Macakati, Simamkele Mbusi, Thimna Meta, Zikhona Papiyana, Zubenathi Tsewu, and Asihle Ndaba from the United We Stand dance organisation includes the effects of the Social Relief Distress Grant. 

The youngsters debate the possibilities and limitations of what one can do with a R350 grant (if one qualifies): buy electricity, save up for a generator, ‘eat’ the money, go drinking, or use it for transport to seek employment. The impact of South Africa’s economic and social challenges and failing infrastructure on them is enormous and although they are in despair some are determined to ‘change my country’. 

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa. 

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA 

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

FAQ | Contact Us

