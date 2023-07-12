TGIFOOD

CHOP AND CHANGE 

What’s cooking today: Kassler, potato and cabbage stew

What’s cooking today: Kassler, potato and cabbage stew
By Georgina Crouth
12 Jul 2023
0

This week, temperatures plummeted across South Africa, with rare dustings of snow in many parts of the country, including Gauteng, the Karoo, the mountains of the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands and other high-lying areas. 

This calls for a smokey stew that ticks all the boxes: it’s comforting, generously flavoured and nourishing. 

With food prices as they are, many consumers are turning to pork as an alternative to chicken. 

Incidentally, the advertising slogan, “Pork. The Other White Meat” was developed in 1987 by the Omaha, Nebraska agency Bozell, Jacobs, Kenyon & Eckhardt for the National Pork Board. It was finally changed in 2011 to “Pork. Be inspired”.

The latest NielsenIQ (NIQ) State of the Retail Nation report, which is based on barcode-level information of the market, scanned at 10,000 modern trade stores, of about 100,000 FMCG products, reveals that cooking oil has shot up by 40% over the past year, which is affecting demand for frozen chicken, so consumers are shifting to protein alternatives to poultry, such as pork and tinned protein.

Pork, which is perfectly paired with cabbage, serves as the backbone for this recipe. You could use Kassler chops, as I have, or switch it out to another smoked pork such as fillet, which is more economical and leaner. 

I’ve used fresh white cabbage but if you have sauerkraut, even better.

Kassler, cabbage and potato stew

(Serves four)

Ingredients

6 Kassler chops, sliced into chunks

1/4 cup olive oil (reserving 2 tbsp for seasoning before serving) 

2 medium white onions, chopped

Four large potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 green pepper, core removed and sliced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped (for a stronger garlic flavour, also reserve some to stir into the stew before serving)

1 tbsp paprika

Two fresh bay leaves, bruised lightly

1 tsp dried thyme

2 tsp oregano

1 tins of chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp of hot English mustard

Salt and pepper

½ litre of chicken stock

1 cup of red wine

Two large carrots, peeled and sliced into thick chunks

1 stick of celery, chopped finely

¼ cabbage or a cup of sauerkraut

Method:

Brush the chops/smoked pork with a little olive oil and fry in a hot saucepan until crispy and browned. Be careful not to crowd the pan, or the meat will draw too much water, toughen, and be rendered pale and flavourless. Cover and set aside.

In the same saucepan, saute your onions in a little olive oil, add green pepper, some crushed garlic, paprika and potatoes. Saute for a few minutes, then add the meat and the rest of the ingredients, but hold off on adding the carrots, celery and cabbage/sauerkraut until the potatoes are almost cooked through. If the sauce is a bit dry, add a little water. Adjust the seasoning at the end by adding a splash of extra-virgin olive oil, extra garlic, salt and pepper.

Serve with rice, barley or dumplings/dombolo. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options