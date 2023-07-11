Business Maverick

FAST-MOVING CONSUMER GOODS

Retail sector’s R593bn in sales driven by higher food prices, not consumption patterns – NielsenIQ report

Retail sector’s R593bn in sales driven by higher food prices, not consumption patterns – NielsenIQ report
(Image: iStock)
By Georgina Crouth
11 Jul 2023
0

The latest NielsenIQ State of the Retail Nation report says these price hikes are changing what we eat.

Higher food prices – as opposed to organic consumption growth – are driving growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector in South Africa, says the latest NielsenIQ (NIQ) State of the Retail Nation report, revealing that the spike in cooking oil prices is affecting consumption patterns. That would be a good thing, were it not driven by price escalations and rather a shift to healthier eating. 

The FMCG sector, now worth R593-billion in annual sales (to the end of March 2023) has grown by 13.4% over the past 12 months. This includes both groceries and liquor.

NIQ South Africa’s consumer panel commercial lead, Steve Randall, says the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is often “overrepresented and sometimes misunderstood” when conducting a robust analysis of the real impact of food price increases. 

“Overall, CPI is currently sitting at 6.3% (down from 6.8% in the previous month) and, as a result, people say it is cooling, but food inflation is still sitting much higher at 12.2% and has only started to normalise in April/May of this year. 

“The Stats SA food inflation figure has wide recognition in the market and is a useful measure, but it can only realistically look at a subset of items and observe prices at a point in time.”

Food prices were up 14.4% year on year in March – the highest rate of food inflation since March 2009. Food is the biggest component of the CPI, accounting for more than 15% of the basket. 

Last month’s Pietermaritzburg Household Affordability Index showed year on year, the cost of a basic nutritional food basket of 44 items, for a family of seven, increased by R555.41 (10% up) from R5,571.54 in June 2022 to R6,126.95 in June 2023.

NIQ has barcode-level information of the market, scanned at 10,000 modern trade stores, of around 100,000 FMCG products, which provides its researchers with a rich dataset. 

“We use item-level data to calculate inflation and consider items that had sales last year and this year. Due to our granularity, we use a naturally weighted basket (not a statistically estimated basket), which results in a more accurate view.”

Over the past 12 months, NIQ’s research has revealed that the spike in the price of cooking oil has affected consumption patterns. 

Cooking oil has increased by 40% during this period and is the biggest contributor towards overall net FMCG inflation, contributing 7.2% to inflation, even though it accounts for less than 2% of total sales.

The price escalation in oil has affected consumer consumption patterns: volumes purchased have dropped steadily over the past three quarters, which shows that consumers are using less of this product (or possibly changing cooking patterns). This has, in turn, spilled over into the purchasing of frozen chicken, dramatically hiking the price of chicken cooked in oil.

Randall says consumers are also shifting to a protein alternative to chicken, like pork and tinned protein. 

Mielie meal has shot up by 17.6% year on year, while rice inflation has only risen by 1%. Coffee prices, meanwhile, have risen by 15.5% due to decreased promotion and higher everyday prices. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
Maverick News

SSA was critical tool for State Capture success — vital reform needed to prevent further illegal activity  
FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Maverick News

FBI officials kept waiting as red tape delays Manuel Chang’s deportation to the US
Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims

TOP READS IN SECTION

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
Maverick News

Safa president Danny Jordaan submits warning statement to the Hawks after financial misdemeanour claims
PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Maverick News

PwC quit, twice, and Safa millions questionably and possibly unlawfully supported Jordaan & Hluyo
Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa: ‘No proof or substance of plot to oust Mashatile’
Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Maverick News

Snowfall blankets parts of Johannesburg as freezing winter weather continues to bite Gauteng
Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour
Maverick News

Title sponsor Vitality and Netball World Cup agree to end sponsorship deal at 11th hour

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options