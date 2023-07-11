Business Maverick

Curator calls for outstanding Habib Overseas Bank depositors to collect their monies

Habib Overseas Bank, Oriental Plaza, Fordsburg. (Photo: Mail & Guardian / Delwyn Verasamy)
By Neesa Moodley
11 Jul 2023
The South African Reserve Bank announced early in June that FNB would facilitate payments of up to R100,000 each for eligible depositors.

Although more than 63% of qualifying Habib Overseas Bank depositors have received a refund of their monies, the curator is calling on those who have yet to do so to contact 087 030 4561 to collect their refunds.

Curator Craig du Plessis says R43-million has been paid to 858 of the 1,574 qualifying depositors to date.

“A further 183 meetings have been scheduled for eligible depositors to come into the selected First National Bank branches to receive their funds,” he says. The successful repayments follow an announcement by the South African Reserve Bank early in June that FNB would facilitate payments of up to R100,000 each for eligible depositors.

FNB has been contacting eligible depositors via email and telephone since 12 June, to arrange time slots for these depositors to claim their funds.

Depositors with more than R100,000 in their account will continue to have a claim against Habib Overseas Bank for the remaining balance after the payment of R100,000.

The current moratorium remains in place until further notice, while the ultimate resolution of the bank is under consideration.

Customers who have credit facilities with Habib Overseas Bank are legally obliged to continue to pay their monthly instalments in accordance with the terms of their agreements with the bank. DM

FAQ | Contact Us

Payment options