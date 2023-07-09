South Africa

HAPPY ENDING

Tears, prayers and celebration as long lost baby is reunited with his family

Tears, prayers and celebration as long lost baby is reunited with his family
Lettie Mavikela holds her great grandson, Olothando, while his overjoyed mother Noncedo Jali looks on. The baby was reunited with his family after he went missing in November 2022, when he was just five days old. Jali gave permission for her baby and her family to be photographed and identified. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)
By Estelle Ellis and Deon Ferreira
09 Jul 2023
0

A baby who went missing from Kenako Mall in Nelson Mandela Bay in November last year has been found, thanks to two employees at Dora Nginza Hospital. 

A baby boy, who went missing in November 2022, was reunited with his family in an emotional meeting last weekend, thanks to the efforts of two hospital employees who tracked down his biological mother. He is doing well with his family.

Lettie Mavikela (85) had been praying for the safe return of her great-grandson for seven months. She never left her house, not even to go to church. She knew there would be news of his return and she didn’t want to miss it.

Last weekend social workers reunited the baby boy with his family and Mavikela got the first turn to hold him.

Social worker Portia Marinana carries baby Olothando to be reunited with his family. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

She repeated his given name, Olothando, over and over. “His name means I love you,” she said.

And then she held him tight and thanked the Lord for his return.

“His name means I love you. Love brought him home,” she said.

Kidnap accused in court

In November last year, the baby was allegedly kidnapped from Kenako Mall, which is close to Dora Nginza Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay. He was four days old. The woman accused of kidnapping him, Amahle Sigam, who was 19 years old at the time, has been arrested and appeared in court on 30 June and 6 July. She will apply for bail on 13 July.

The baby’s mother, Noncedo Jali, said Sigam had befriended her and her sister, Nomathamsanqa Jali, while Noncedo was in hospital after giving birth. Sigam arrived back at the hospital when Noncedo was discharged with Olothando, allegedly to return the R20 taxi fare that she had borrowed from Mavikela.

Noncedo said Sigam went with her to Kenako Mall, about 1.2km away from the hospital. When she had to rest she gave the baby to Sigam for a second just so she could sit down.

But then Sigam, the baby and a bag containing all his official documents disappeared, she said.

The breakthrough in the case was made by Portia Marinana, a social worker in Dora Nginza Hospital’s paediatric department.

Detective work

An elderly couple approached her to register their grandchild. They told her the mother of the child did not want to be involved. However, Marinana became suspicious when she saw that the name of the child and the mother had been Tipp-Exed out on the baby’s Road to Health card and the hospital’s discharge summary. Through careful detective work she and a senior admin clerk at the hospital, Kaahmila Eagles, managed to track down the mother’s original patient folder.

Kidnapped baby reunited with family

Baby Olothando with his family and hospital workers Kaahmila Eagles and Portia Marinana, who tracked his family down using hospital records. Olothando’s mother gave her permission for the baby and his family to be identified and photographed. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“I slept well last night,” Noncedo said. “My heart is full of joy.”

Nomathamsanqa added: “We are grateful to the Lord for protecting him and keeping him.”

Baby Olothando received his new documentation on 3 July.

Later, Marinana found out that the suspect, Sigam, had pretended to be pregnant.

“We think she got away with it because she was a little bit chubby,” Marinana said. Her boyfriend’s parents were convinced that she had been pregnant.

Baby Olothando is one of only a few kidnapping victims to be found and reunited with his family.

On 4 May 1994, baby Micaela Hunter was kidnapped from Marymount Maternity Home in Joburg when she was less than a day old. She was reunited with her family two years later when the boyfriend of the woman who had kidnapped her surrendered her to the police and said he feared that the child had been kidnapped.

Zephany Nurse was abducted from Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town in 1997. She was found 17 years later. Her kidnapper, Lavona Solomon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping Nurse as a baby and renaming her Miché.

Human trafficking risk

Human trafficking expert Chantal Coetzee, who runs the NGO Shattering Shackles, explains that children, and especially those who live in disadvantaged communities, are at high risk.

The NGO provides support to human trafficking investigations.

“We just had a case where a mom wanted to send her son to a ‘wealthy uncle’ in KwaZulu-Natal. Red flags went up everywhere for me. He never showed interest in her other children. He refused to give his address. This mother did not know where he stayed. She just believed his promises.

“People don’t realise the extent of it. Babies do get sold or put up for illegal adoption as well.”

Coetzee says it is vital to register children and get official documentation. It is also vital that parents know they can immediately report a child missing and do not have to wait for 48 hours.

In an unrelated case, a farmer from Aberdeen in the Karoo appeared in court this week after he was arrested on five charges of human trafficking, rape, assault, intimidation and child labour. .

Although the case of baby Jali was probably an isolated one and not related to trafficking, thousands of other young and vulnerable children are at increased risk of human ­trafficking in South Africa.

In the past year, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), a division of SAPS, began 29 investigations into trafficking – 19 for sex trafficking, eight for labour trafficking, and two for unspecified forms of trafficking – and continued 35 investigations from previous reporting periods.

This is almost double the number from the previous year.

Prosecutions were initiated against 30 suspects in 15 cases. Another 28 cases involving 74 suspects are ­continuing from last year.

Convictions have been obtained in 14 cases and sentences have ranged from 15 years to life imprisonment.

A recent report on human trafficking in South Africa by the US State Department points out that there is still no integrated data collection system that can help to fight human trafficking.

It says high death rates from Covid-19 resulted in more orphans, and more children vulnerable to exploitation. There have been reports of boys being lured out of the country on fake sports scholarships and then forced into exploitation. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom is blossoming in the US at St Louis City
DM168

Bafana Bafana midfielder Njabulo Blom is blossoming in the US at St Louis City
Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge
Maverick News

Hamilton Ndlovu: One year and one Special Tribunal later, but still no fraud charge
Upcoming All Blacks match key for Boks ahead of World Cup
Maverick News

Upcoming All Blacks match key for Boks ahead of World Cup
Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Maverick News

Kurt-Lee Arendse emerges as hat-trick hero after Boks crush woeful Wallabies at Loftus
Strike Three – Mkhwebane ghosts Section 194 impeachment probe while lawyers collect fees
Maverick Insider

Strike Three – Mkhwebane ghosts Section 194 impeachment probe while lawyers collect fees
Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Maverick News

Joburg residents urgently advised to stock up on water ahead of scheduled water cuts next week
Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Maverick News

Business and government’s master plan to rid South Africa of its R1-trillion crime and corruption headache
Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress
Maverick News

Court throttles money supply to Markus Jooste’s alleged mistress

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options