Radical politics and representation — a space for citizen power and progress (Episode 3)

Former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald J Trump delivers remarks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Policy Conference, in Washington, DC, US, 24 June 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Michael Reynolds)
By Lawrence Hamilton
07 Jul 2023
Party nominations have begun for the US presidential elections which take place next November and controversial former president Donald Trump, who earlier this year became the first US president to face federal criminal charges, is leading the pack for the Republican nomination. 

In this episode of Critical South, former president Donald Trump’s brand of populism comes under discussion as Professor Lawrence Hamilton talks radical politics, representation, populism and citizenship to Professor Lasse Thomassen from Queen Mary University of London and Professor Laurence Piper from University West Sweden.  

They also discuss the Cape Town suburb of Hout Bay to understand how  residents are not being represented and what it means for their idea of citizenship. 

Also in this episode, in the political agenda segment, political studies scholar Moshibudi Motimele gives listeners a rundown of the conflict and the never-ending road to democratic government in the North Eastern African state of Sudan. DM

Lawrence Hamilton is the SA UK Bilateral Chair in Political Theory, based at the Universities of the Witwatersrand and Cambridge. He contributes to rethinking political theory from and for the Global South. His works include Amartya Sen (2019), Freedom is Power (2014), Are South Africans Free? (2014) and The Political Philosophy of Needs (2003).

