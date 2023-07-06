Newsdeck

HEAT WAVE

New Yorkers are so hot, they’re breaking a 2023 record

Traffic moves over the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge as smoke from Canadian wildfires casts a haze over New York City on 7 June 2023. (Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
06 Jul 2023
0

Soaring temperatures in New York City are making Wednesday the hottest day of 2023, so far. 

Temperatures reached 33°C in Central Park on Wednesday, surpassing the 32.8°C mark seen in June and also in April during an unusual early heat wave, according to the National Weather Service. That comes as the planet sets global heat records, underscoring the dangers of ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels.

The heat, along with the lingering aftermath of Fourth of July fireworks, drove local air quality to unhealthy levels earlier on Wednesday. But don’t expect new heat records in the coming days; temperatures will slowly ease into next week as a cold front moves in from the west.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Abuse of process’ – high court delivers fresh blow to Zuma, swats aside bid to prosecute Ramaphosa
Rugby Championship marks the beginning of the end of a Bok era that was built to peak in France
South Africa

Rugby Championship marks the beginning of the end of a Bok era that was built to peak in France
Two-pot retirement regulations have sweet and sour ingredients
South Africa

Two-pot retirement regulations have sweet and sour ingredients
Get beat up, the beloved country — SA’s men in high castles will not change anything
Maverick News

Get beat up, the beloved country — SA’s men in high castles will not change anything
How to unmuzzle the watchdogs that failed to rein in a captured State Security Agency
Maverick News

How to unmuzzle the watchdogs that failed to rein in a captured State Security Agency

TOP READS IN SECTION

Biden administration ordered to limit social media contacts
Newsdeck

Biden administration ordered to limit social media contacts
I have a picture for you! 24 June - 2 July 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 June – 2 July 2023
Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
Newsdeck

Ukraine reports 'particularly fruitful' few days in counteroffensive
What's cooking today: Chicken souvlaki with homemade pitas and tzatziki
TGIFood

What's cooking today: Chicken souvlaki with homemade pitas and tzatziki
One dead as rare summer storm hits Netherlands
Newsdeck

One dead as rare summer storm hits Netherlands

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Feeling Guilty?

Recently, we’ve had a number of readers tell us they feel guilty for not signing up as a Maverick Insider member when they see our appeals. They told us they keep meaning to but haven’t gotten round to it yet. If that’s you, then here’s some extra motivation:

1. It takes approximately 4 minutes
2. Guilt is a terrible emotion to experience especially when it’s fuelled by something as innocuous as procrastination
3. If you sign up today, we’ll throw in a copy of Daily Maverick’s Crossword Book as a welcome gift

If, on the other hand, you feel guilty because you really can’t afford a contribution, then please don’t. We get it. That’s the reason we don’t have a paywall. Thanks for your loyal readership. We’ve got your back and one day, we know you’ll have ours.

Join Our Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options