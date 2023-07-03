Maverick Life

COMFORT FOOD

What’s cooking today: Pulled pork ‘carnitas’ with salsa and tacos 

What’s cooking today: Pulled pork ‘carnitas’ with salsa and tacos 
Pulled pork ‘carnitas’ with salsa and tacos. (Photo: Georgina Crouth)
By Georgina Crouth
03 Jul 2023
0

Winter’s my favourite time of year. Its icy grip always brings me back to childhood holidays in the Karoo, the scent of plump sheep and the fresh hunt, and the hearty aromas of home: freshly squeezed orange juice, butter balls, farm bread freshly baked in my grandmother’s Aga Range Cooker, and biltong, devoured so eagerly it had barely time to crisp on the edges. But even this ice queen doesn’t recall feeling quite as nippy in the coastal-air winter, which is why I'm blaming a voracious appetite for comfort food on the season. 

Honestly though, there’s only so much stew, soup and stodgy food one can stomach, which is why, in my first recipe standing in for Tony Jackman this month, I opted for carnitas – Mexican pulled pork, that is gratifyingly fresh served in tacos with salad.

This slow-cooked pork shoulder – a far more flavoursome cut of meat than the leg – is effortlessly easy, slowly cooked and fall-apart tender, then crisped to golden perfection before being crammed into warm, soft tortillas, and topped with salsa, slices of avocado and whatever else you like.

The recipe is enough for at least 10 people, which is why this is a great dinner-feast dish, or weeknight meal, which can be enjoyed over a few days, in different ways, or even frozen for another time. Pulled pork freezes well (in which case it’s best to keep the sauce separate).

  

(Serves at least 10)

Ingredients

+/- 2kg pork shoulder, rinsed and cleaned of skin and excess fat

2 onions, sliced

Salt and pepper

6 clove garlic, chopped

1 cup white wine

1 cup orange juice

½ cup olive oil/blended oil

Three fresh bay leaves, bruised lightly

1 tsp cumin

2 tsp oregano 

Marinade the pork in the above ingredients overnight. If you don’t have time to marinade, leave out this step, but I recommend marinating overnight as the meat is always more flavoursome.

Method

Place pork shoulder with the marinade ingredients in a slow cooker, set on low. Cook for at least eight hours. If you don’t have a slow cooker, put the pork into an oven dish, cover with foil (shiny side up) and roast for about eight hours at 160°C.

Pork should be tender enough to shred easily. Remove from the cooker and allow to cool slightly, then shred using two forks.

Skim off excess fat from the meat and juice, discard, then reduce the gravy down to about 2 cups. It will be quite salty and richly flavoured – use this to season the pork. 

Heat some olive oil in a large non-stick pan over high heat, add some pork (without overcrowding the pan) and drizzle over some of the juices. Turn over quickly, allowing it to brown and some to crisp up, without sticking or burning. Remove pork from pan, set aside and repeat with remaining batches.

Just before serving, drizzle over more juices and serve hot alongside warmed tacos, sliced avocado (or guacamole), a simple tomato-and-pepper salsa, fresh chilli and sour cream.

Salsa:

1 chopped red or white onion, chopped

1 hot cayenne or birdseye chilli, seeds removed, roughly chopped

400g canned crushed tomato or equivalent fresh ripe tomatoes

1/4 cup fresh coriander 

Juice of a lime 

½ teaspoon cumin

2 cloves garlic , minced

1/2 tsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Roughly blend together – must have some texture so not too finely. Serve with carnitas.

Other accompaniments: avocado, sour cream, cheese, more fresh chilli and tortillas. DM

Tony Jackman will be back in August. Follow Tony on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
TGIFood

Food prices are off their trolley — what you pay now compared to a year ago
Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Maverick News

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
South Africa

Paul Mashatile’s presidential ambitions lose lustre in harsh glare of news spotlight
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms

TOP READS IN SECTION

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Maverick News

Baby kidnapped from Gqeberha mall 7 months ago found by alert Dora Nginza Hospital social worker, admin clerk
Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Maverick News

Inside Nafiz Modack’s multimillion-rand VAT fraud case – a family affair with his mother and brother
Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak out
Maverick News

Raymond Zondo on Parliament and State Capture – perhaps he had a constitutional duty to speak out
Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Maverick News

Emmanuel Macron’s wish to attend BRICS summit a tricky litmus test for South Africa
Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Maverick News

Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options