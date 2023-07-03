Maverick Life

Tightrope walker walks a 350-meters cable in Barcelona, and more from around the world

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks along a 350-meters narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain, 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia
03 Jul 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images from our planet, over the last 24 hours.

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks along a 350-meters narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain, 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin lies on the cable as he walks along a 350-meters narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain, 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Jonathan Paredes of Mexico dives from the 27.5-metre platform during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on July 02, 2023, at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Carlos Gimeno of Spain dives from the 27.5-metre platform during the final competition day of the third stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on July 02, 2023, at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo by Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images)

Vissel Kobe’s Andres Iniesta of Spain is tossed in the air by his teammates after a J1 League soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Consadole Sapporo in Kobe, western Japan, 01 July 2023. Andres Iniesta played his last match for Vissel Kobe in the J-League first division. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Competitors Jurgen Hummel and Barbel Hummel of Germany participate in the annual Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajaervi, Finland, on 01 July 2023. People from all over the world take part if started in 1992. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

Competitors participate in the annual Wife Carrying World Championships in Sonkajaervi, Finland, on 01 July 2023.  EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

Participants in action during the Office Chair Race World Cup (Buerostuhlrennen Weltmeisterschaft), in Olten, Switzerland, 01 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

A participant falls during the Office Chair Race World Cup (Buerostuhlrennen Weltmeisterschaft), in Olten, Switzerland, 01 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Jorge Estrada (L) of Mexico in action against El Salvador’s goalkeeper Roberto Mendez during a men’s hockey match in the Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/Francesco Spotorno

A cat sits in his motorized car as he watches contestants compete in an orange cat competition on July 02, 2023, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand’s Cat Fanciers’ Club hosted an orange cat competition at Bangkok’s Central Westgate Mall during a Cat Expo. Over 70 cats were judged on fur colour, health and friendliness. A one-year-old cat named Chuan Long, after the Chinese Kung Fu boxer, took home first prize. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

A vendor blows soap bubbles from a bubble-making toy to attract children as the sun sets over Edward Elliot’s Beach in Chennai, India, 02 July 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Roisin Murphy performs at Trinity College on July 02, 2023, in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images)

Bird handler Donna Davies and Ruffus the harris hawk patrol Court No.1 before the start of play at the Wimbledon championships in Wimbledon outside London, Britain, 03 June 2023. The Wimbledon Grand Slam tennis tournament runs from 03 to 16 July 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Catia Lattouf de Arida poses with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico, 28 June 2023 (issued 02 July 2023). For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird ‘hospital’ in Mexico City, to later release them as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Mayor of San Pedro Huamelula Victor Sosa kisses a reptile during the traditional Lizard Wedding in the village of San Pedro Huamelula, Oaxaca state, Mexico, 30 June 2023. The traditional ceremony involves the wedding of a reptile bride wearing a white dress to the main authority of the village to obtain prosperity for the area. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Taiwan military personnel observe a target hit by US-made TOW A2 missiles fired during the missile shooting exercises in Fangshan, Pingtung county, Taiwan, 03 July 2023. In the past year, Taiwan has increased production of its anti-ship and air defence missiles amid rising tensions with China. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A full moon sets behind the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 July 2023. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees offer flowers and burn incense sticks as they take part in a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 03 July 2023. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian island nation and the majority of the island’s population traditionally engages in religious observances on full moon days. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

A giant balloon with the face of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz floats in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2023. Activists of ONE, a global campaign and advocacy organisation committed to ending extreme poverty, protest against planned German budget cuts for development aid. EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

A person inspects a damaged shop window following a night of looting and rioting in Montreuil, near Paris, France, 01 July 2023. Violence broke out across France over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June. EPA-EFE/JULIEN MATTIA DM

