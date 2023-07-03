Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

In pictures: The 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Jul 2023
The Durban July was held at Greyville on Saturday 1 July, with Kabelo Matsunyane riding Winchester winning the race.

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Somizi Mhlongo’s grand arrival during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

House of Nala, Classic Race Day (Photo: Africa Fashion International)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Fashion during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Somizi wearing Zarth at Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023. (Photograph: @somizi Instagram)

Somizi at Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023. (Photograph: @somizi Instagram)

Somizi wearing Otsile Sefolo at Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023. (Photograph: @somizi Instagram)

Nandi Madida at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023. (Photograph: @nandi_madida Instagram)

Sithelo Shozi wearing Ateliê Taússy Daniel at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023. (Photograph: @_sithelo Instagram)

Amanda du-Pont wearing Anel Botha at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023. (Photograph: @amandadupont Instagram)

Nomusa Dube Ncube (Premier of KZN) and Kabelo Matsunyane the winner during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kabelo Matsunyane and Winchester Mansion win the race during the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2023 at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on July 01, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) DM

Gallery

