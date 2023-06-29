Business Maverick

PERSONAL FINANCE

Tips to manage money wisely from your very first paycheque

Tips to manage money wisely from your very first paycheque
(Photo: Jason Alden / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
29 Jun 2023
0

There are certain things that you do from the day you start earning that will make life a lot easier later on.

I’ve often thought of the life I could have had if I could combine the potential and energy I had at 20 with the confidence and financial life lessons I knew at 40. Here’s what I wish someone had told me before I received my first paycheque.

Draw up a budget. This lists your income and expenses for the month and the intention is to help you to keep your spending in check so that you don’t need debt. Budgeting is going to be a continuing necessity, so best you get used to it now. Revisit it mid-month to make sure you’re staying on track.

Join a good medical aid scheme. You probably only need a hospital plan at this stage of your life. However, joining now is a good idea because, if you leave it too late, you can be charged a penalty fee and higher premiums for joining later in your life.

Pay yourself first. This doesn’t mean splurging because you only live once or deserve it. This means saving for retirement from day one, even though it seems an awfully long way off. If your first salary is R10,000 a month, subtract 15% and tell yourself that it is really a salary of R8,500. You will benefit hugely from the power of compound interest on your savings as the years go by.

Get life cover. If you already have dependants, you need to get life cover so that they are financially provided for if you die. You might be healthy as a horse, but that won’t stop you from dying in a car accident. You should also insure your most important asset – your earning ability – by taking out income protection cover.

Spoil yourself a little. You’re young, we get it. Sure, you can spend money on yourself. The key is not to splurge and make sure this expenditure is in the budget.

Start saving towards an emergency fund. Set aside money in a savings vehicle that you can access quickly when you need it, because… life. Expenses crop up randomly and when you least expect them. Be like a Boy Scout and be prepared.

There are also some common mistakes you should try to avoid. They include:

Fixating on your gross salary. Remember that the salary you are offered by an employer is not the amount that will land in your bank account each month. Depending on your employee benefits, there will be deductions for retirement fund and medical scheme contributions, as well as income tax.

Do-it-yourself salaries. Many companies today are increasingly paying a set amount and do not offer benefits such as a retirement fund or medical scheme membership. This means the onus is on you, so be sure to sort out these important financial commitments before you commit to anything else (like a store card).

Expensive cars. When you’re young and first taste financial freedom, it is all too easy to want a car that can get you around. Buy a second-hand one if you can. A vehicle is a depreciating asset and will not increase your net worth. Stay away from a residual structure if you are taking out vehicle finance – it is a red flag that the car is not affordable on your salary.

Thinking you have all the time in the world. An FNB Retirement Insights Survey this week revealed that a number of clients aged 18 to 25 only plan to start saving for retirement at the age of 31. This will put severe pressure on them to save a bigger percentage of their income from 31 to “catch up” for the years when they put off saving for retirement. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Maverick News

Snow blankets Eastern Cape towns as ‘bitterly cold’ temperatures hit the southern Drakensberg
Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
Maverick News

‘You cannot remain neutral’ — Russian ambassador says SA must take a stance on war in Europe
South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum
Maverick News

South Africa stands firm it will host BRICS Summit despite Putin arrest warrant conundrum

TOP READS IN SECTION

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
Maverick News

Inside the SANDF plan to spend R55,000 per soldier on new uniforms
ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Maverick News

ANC's Fikile Mbalula caught in expensive row over frozen Bryanston luxury house
Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
Maverick News

Scolding court judgment declares Zimbabwe permit termination unlawful, permits stay valid for another year
‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
Maverick News

‘Unjustified limitation of rights’ — court rules Zimbabwean Exemption Permits cancellation unconstitutional
PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN
Maverick News

PA benefits from absent DA to trounce ANC in Joburg ward, but ruling party records crucial win over IFP in KZN

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.