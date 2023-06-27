Business Maverick

NEWSFLASH 

Mining sector reports mounting customs backlogs as SARS battles technical issues 

Mining sector reports mounting customs backlogs as SARS battles technical issues 
The CMA CGM SA Almaviva container vessel, docked at the Port of Cape Town, operated by Transnet SOC Ltd., in Cape Town, South Africa, on 8 February 8, 2023. A source has told Daily Maverick that shipping companies are slowing down vessels coming to SA to allow SARS to clear the software backlog causing chaos at customs. (Photo: Dwayne senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
27 Jun 2023
0

The Minerals Council SA has confirmed that there is a mounting backlog of exports at South Africa’s border posts and ports. Business Maverick understands that this stems from a meltdown in a new software system. 

South Africa’s border posts and ports have become snarled because of technical issues related to a new software system introduced by the Customs division of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), hampering crucial exports and imports that are a key lifeline for a struggling economy. 

“The Minerals Council is aware of the difficulties with the border posts and customs and is working with all our members in conjunction with government departments and SARS to expedite solutions,” Allan Seccombe, spokesman for the Minerals Council SA, the main industry body for South Africa’s mining sector, told Business Maverick.

Grain SA, the main industry body for South Africa’s grain industry, also confirmed to Business Maverick that it was aware of port congestion.

There have been reports on Twitter that no cargo has moved through the ports since Thursday last week and that container ships are backing up as a result. 

SARS said in an emailed response to queries from Business Maverick that it would respond to our questions but had not done so by the time we went to press. A SARS spokesperson had not answered the phone or responded to our WhatsApp queries.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Business Maverick that SARS has introduced a software solution that has been problematic for most of the month and “it has now fallen into heap. Shipping companies are slowing down the vessels coming to South Africa to allow SARS to clear the software backlog.” 

SARS said in a statement on 6 June that: “Land border posts are currently experiencing congestion and delays in relation to the cross-border processing of trucks and cargo, with the N4 corridor to Maputo through the Lebombo border post being the most affected.”

It has issued no further statements since on the issue. 

On 19 June, the online industry news site Southern Africa’s Freight News reported that SARS systems had gone down and to “expect delays”.

“The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has confirmed via its Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Bulletin Board that it’s experiencing a systems failure. It includes both DPS and CPS — declaration and cargo processing systems,” the Freight News report said. “At 4:13pm the following update was received: ‘Good news, Sars both declaration and manifest are up and running and backlog’s being caught up.’” 

It appears the system has gone down again and has had numerous problems during June. 

This correspondent flew back to South Africa from Canada via the US on Sunday night and waited for over an hour to get through the passport queue at OR Tambo because the Home Affairs computer network was down. It is not clear if this is related to SARS’ technical issues as Home Affairs is widely regarded as a shambles anyway. (It took 45 minutes before anyone from Home Affairs alerted the swelling queue to the network problem.) 

South African exports, which are a crucial source of hard currency and a support base for the rand, have been curtailed in recent years by the ongoing train smash that is Transnet. The Minerals Council estimates that Transnet’s woes in 2022 cost the sector an estimated R50-billion in lost exports. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Maverick News

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess - Lawyers for Human Rights
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi must take responsibility for Immigration Act mess – Lawyers for Human Rights
Hefty sentences for rhino poachers after new wildlife trafficking strategy starts to bite
Maverick News

Hefty sentences for rhino poachers after new wildlife trafficking strategy starts to bite
Stellenbosch University convocation vote is a ‘win for transformation’ and ‘tolerance’
Maverick News

Stellenbosch University convocation vote is a ‘win for transformation’ and ‘tolerance’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Maverick News

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds
Maverick News

Wagner mercenaries have entirely captured Central African Republic, The Sentry report finds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.