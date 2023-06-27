KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger, has historical significance in the region. Among other things, its main street is named after King Shaka, where he is buried. It is also a place with enormous challenges around safety and social discord. In this context, bringing people together is crucial to plan a better future for our city.

On 23 June, in commemoration of World Environment Day, the municipality held our third Open Streets Festival since 2019. For a day, King Shaka Street became a small playground where children and adults alike cycled, skated, played and shared their vision for a greener, more inclusive and resilient KwaDukuza.

Open Streets is also part of the Urban Living Lab we have been working on with the support of the Violence and Prevention Programme supported by GIZ and the Canadian embassy. This means that through temporary interventions we are able to engage with the public and take their input in real time to craft our plans accordingly.

And so, on the day, we built a display of the infrastructure that the municipality is planning to build and install in the next few years to transform the CBD into a pedestrian-friendly space that is inviting and safe for everyone.

The municipality recognises that in addition to investment in physical improvements, a strong programming component will be necessary for the full transformation of the space. Indeed, we are aware that this soft “human infrastructure” is essential for any large capital investment to achieve the objectives set out.

With that objective in mind, during Open Streets, people were invited to write their ideas on four large boxes for everyone else to see. It was clear that in addition to permanent infrastructure offering more seating, lights and bins, there is a desire to have more interactive activities like chess tables, art, markets and sports.

Safety is key

Safety is at the centre of our CBD regeneration plan; and we chose the site for Open Streets intentionally in an area which presents real safety challenges. The objective was to generate activities that are not normally available and that attract people to use the space differently. For instance, we had a few stalls, two jumping castles and some of the seating that is planned for the long-term plans.

The transformation was immediate. Children were writing with chalk on the street, people were walking up and down without a worry in their minds. The aim is to create the environment to ensure that change is permanent.

We are hoping to plant a seed for an outlook where the priority is not vehicles, but people.

Safety is also about creating a space that welcomes everyone. The participation of civil society organisations in the area working on gender-based violence was a new addition from previous festivals and a crucial component. The municipality understands the importance of putting vulnerable residents at the centre. This also includes the tensions with foreign migrants that are evident in our city.

History at the centre

One of the ideas that kept coming up from people writing on the boards was the value history has for them and how it can be celebrated in the CBD. The renovation of the KwaDukuza Museum was also an important anchor for the selection of the street section. A big investment has been made to rebuild the museum and the municipality understands there is an invaluable opportunity to bring history and heritage onto the street by linking the museum, not just physically but also through programmes, with the street and turning it into an inviting and celebratory public space.

People want to have fun

One of the most memorable images from the festival is the number of children cycling and skating up and down the street. Seeing their sense of freedom and joy was an important reminder of the legacy we want to leave with the CBD regeneration plans. Through a short-term intervention like Open Streets we are giving young people the direct experience of what a different use of public space could look like and we are hoping to plant a seed for an outlook where the priority is not vehicles, but people.

We will continue to host an annual Open Streets event which will increasingly involve more stakeholders and inspire other municipalities to use streets as a place for genuine public participation.

The challenge of climate change is for all of us to tackle and at Open Streets we had an opportunity to showcase some of the municipality’s efforts including recycling and placing bins along the street, and through exhibitors who spoke about our activities, such as clearing invasive species and protecting our natural environment.

We are aware that Open Streets is not going to solve this, but we believe that creating a temporary opportunity where everyone feels welcome can generate a sense of belonging that leads to a better future. DM

Siyabonga Khanyile is the Executive Director for Community Services and Public Amenities at the KwaDukuza Municipality.