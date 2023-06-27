Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ford to cut hundreds of US salaried workers to lower costs

Ford to cut hundreds of US salaried workers to lower costs
Jim Farley, president of Ford Motor Co. Europe, poses for a photograph during a launch event ahead of the 87th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, on Monday, March 6, 2017.
By Bloomberg
27 Jun 2023
0

Ford Motor Co. plans to fire hundreds of salaried workers, primarily engineers, in the US this week to boost profit and lower costs amid a $50-billion shift to electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

The car manufacturer is cutting engineers in all three areas of its business, EVs, traditional internal combustion-engine models and commercial vehicles, said T.R. Reid, a company spokesman. The workers will be informed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We’re not cost competitive,” Reid said in an interview. “We have specific priorities and ambitions that have implications for skills, assignments and staffing needs. These changes are consistent with that. They’ll make us cost effective.”

Ford didn’t say how many workers it is cutting, but people familiar with the actions, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters, said it was in the hundreds.

CEO Jim Farley said earlier this year that Ford needed 25% more engineers to produce its models than rivals and that is costing the company billions in profit. 

The company has said it will lose $3-billion in 2023 on its nascent EV business, but Farley pledged that battery powered models would generate an 8% return, before interest and taxes, by the end of 2026. He has a plan to build 2 million EVs a year by then, up from about 130,000 last year.

Last week, Ford and its South Korean battery partner SK On received a $9.2-billion loan from the US Department of Energy for the construction of three battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee. The United Auto Workers union, which represents Ford’s hourly employees, blasted the loan as a “massive” government handout. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Maverick News

Mkhwebane misses inquiry deadlines while lawyer bounces back after sudden hospitalisation
Putin blasts Wagner ‘traitors’ in late-night speech to nation after Prigozhin denies coup plot
Maverick News

Putin blasts Wagner ‘traitors’ in late-night speech to nation after Prigozhin denies coup plot
Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Maverick News

After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Stellenbosch University convocation vote is a ‘win for transformation’ and ‘tolerance’
Maverick News

Stellenbosch University convocation vote is a ‘win for transformation’ and ‘tolerance’

TOP READS IN SECTION

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Maverick News

National Health Insurance is a big fat empty promise – experts
Minister Ramokgopa claims 'major victories' on load shedding relief, pollution exemption and wage hikes
Maverick News

Minister Ramokgopa claims 'major victories' on load shedding relief, pollution exemption and wage hikes
Five smart ways to reduce your tax liabilities
South Africa

Five smart ways to reduce your tax liabilities
Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Business Maverick

Five-star hotel guest leaves without paying after 603-night stay
Crypto and finance — something massive this way comes
World

Crypto and finance — something massive this way comes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.