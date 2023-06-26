Business Maverick

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
By Rico
26 Jun 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Maverick News

After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Maverick News

Win back the Western Cape, Ramaphosa tells newly elected ANC provincial leaders
Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake

TOP READS IN SECTION

After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Maverick News

After a day of high drama, Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a deal with Putin, orders Wagner mercenary army U-turn
Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Africa

Lest one day we forget: With Putin’s Russia, South Africa is committing a historic mistake
Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Maverick News

Ramaphosa joins world leaders in publishing open letter pushing for inclusive, just ‘green transition’
Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets bad vibes from Putin — but European leaders stream into SA
A missing spy, a death and a fired official – the plot thickens in Constantia killings
DM168

A missing spy, a death and a fired official – the plot thickens in Constantia killings

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

After the Bell Newsletter

A daily round up of the world of business, without any of the bull.

Let Tim Cohen put the markets into perspective, direct to your inbox every weekday at 19:00.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
TGIFood Newsletter Image

Stories to Savour

Sign up for our weekly foodie-packed newsletter for the food lovers at heart, direct to your inbox every Friday.